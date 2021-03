Sri Lankan cricket team captain, Chamari Athapaththu, has taken up the ‘Big Girls Can’ campaign for Magic Mango to inspire young girls to overcome social barriers.

Athapaththu wanted to take a stand to challenge the women’s empowerment barriers for the sake of future generations and encourage them to follow their dreams.

Despite hailing from the region of Kurunegala, an area in which these rules are strictly enforced, Chamari’s parents supported her dream and in fact encouraged her to follow it right to the top.

In her words, by not forcing her to follow these rules when she became a ‘big girl’, she became a ‘big girl’ in the cricketing world. Now, Chamari hopes to inspire future generations of ‘big girls’ in the world of sport.