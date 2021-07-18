Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • sports>
    • Sri Lanka wins toss and bats against India in ODI series opener

    Sri Lanka wins toss and bats against India in ODI series opener

    Profile image
    By AP | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opener of a three-match one-day international series against India at R. Premadasa Stadium.

    Sri Lanka wins toss and bats against India in ODI series opener
    Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bat first in the opener of a three-match one-day international series against India at R. Premadasa Stadium.
    Both teams are fielding relatively inexperienced teams with India's leading players engaged in a test series in England while Sri Lanka's selectors opted for a youth policy with the senior players consistently failing to win matches and also involved in a pay dispute with the cricket board.
    Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has played seven Twenty20 games for Sri Lanka makes his ODI debut. Shanaka takes over as captain from Kusal Perera, who is ruled out of the series because of injury.
    ___
    Teams:
    Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne
    India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Next Article

    2 athletes test COVID-19 positive in Olympic Village

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,005.00 -34.75 -3.34
    Eicher Motors2,617.25 -50.25 -1.88
    Bajaj Finserv12,745.70 -213.25 -1.65
    Adani Ports687.60 -11.50 -1.64
    Infosys1,555.45 -25.35 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,004.90 -35.10 -3.38
    Infosys1,555.00 -25.30 -1.60
    Bajaj Finserv12,751.65 -204.00 -1.57
    ICICI Bank660.25 -7.05 -1.06
    NTPC119.10 -1.25 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,005.00 -34.75 -3.34
    Eicher Motors2,617.25 -50.25 -1.88
    Bajaj Finserv12,745.70 -213.25 -1.65
    Adani Ports687.60 -11.50 -1.64
    Infosys1,555.45 -25.35 -1.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HCL Tech1,004.90 -35.10 -3.38
    Infosys1,555.00 -25.30 -1.60
    Bajaj Finserv12,751.65 -204.00 -1.57
    ICICI Bank660.25 -7.05 -1.06
    NTPC119.10 -1.25 -1.04

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56000.02250.03
    Euro-Rupee88.11000.06300.07
    Pound-Rupee102.8590-0.2150-0.21
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6768-0.0017-0.24
    View More