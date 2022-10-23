Summary
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Follow the live scores and updates of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and Ireland being played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
Ireland 18/1 after 3 overs.
Ireland 8/1 after 2 overs.
Lahiru Kumara to bowl. Andrew Balbirnie is on strike.
Ball 1. Kumara to Balbirnie, OUT! BOWLED! Fast good length delivery on middle stump. Balbirnie shuffles to the off side and looks to play a scoop to fine-leg. The Ireland captain fails to connect and the ball crashes onto the middle stump.
Balbirnie b Kumara 1(5)
Lorcan Tucker, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Ball 2. Kumara to Tucker, good length delivery on off stump. Tucker drives the ball to mid-off.
Ball 3. Kumara to Tucker, FOUR! Fast short delivery on off stump. Tucker hops and cuts the ball over the head of the man at backward point for a boundary.
Ball 4. Kumara to Tucker, overpitched delivery at off and middle stump. Tucker drives the ball into the covers.
Ball 5. Kumara to Tucker, good length delivery on off stump. Tucker tucks the ball to square-leg for a single.
Ball 6. Kumara to Stirling, slow good length delivery on off stump. Stirling slices the ball between extra-cover and mid-off for one.
Ireland 2/0 after 1 over.
Binura Fernando to bowl. On strike is Paul Stirling
Ball 1. Fernando to Stirling, full straight delivery on middle and leg stump. Stirling tucks the ball to mid-on for a single.
Ball 2. Fernando to Balbirnie, overpitched delivery on off stump. Balbirnie drives the ball to mid-off.
Ball 3. Fernando to Balbirnie, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Balbirnie crunches the ball into the covers.
Ball 4. Fernando to Balbirnie, a hint on an appeal for LBW! Full length delivery on middle and leg stump. Balbirnie looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits the pads and rolls to the off side.
Ball 5. Fernando to Balbirnie, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Balbirnie hits the ball to mid-off for a single.
Ball 6. Fernando to Stirling, good length delivery on off stump. Stirling drives the ball to backward point.
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Andy Balbirnie, Ireland captain: We're going to bat first today. It is a wicket we have played on before, so we'll try to get as many runs as possible. Last week was high pressure cricket for all of us, and to come through it is amazing. They have some world class spinners, we've got to counter that. We've got to play Afghanistan recently, so that should help us. We've got to be at our best to beat Sri Lanka.
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: Nissanka is struggling with injury, so we rest him for this game. The boundaries on the side are closer, and straight ones are over 80 metres. So that's going to be something to keep in mind.
After matches between New Zealand and Australia, and England and Afghanistan, here is how the T20 World Cup points table looks like.
Both Ireland and Sri Lanka overcame rocky starts to their T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifying Stage to come through their respective groups and will now face-off in their Super 12 opener at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Sunday, October 23.
Ireland lost their first match in the qualifiers against Zimbabwe but mounted an impressive comeback to beat Scotland by 6 wickets in their second game to give themselves a chance of qualifying. They then grabbed their opportunity with both hands as they knocked out two-time champions West Indies, courtesy a top team performance.
Gareth Delany finished with 3/16 as Ireland restricted the Windies to just 146/5 despite an unbeaten half-century from Brandon King. The Irish then made light work of that target as openers Paul Stirling (66*) and Andy Balbirnie (37) got off to a flyer before Lorcan Tucker (45*) helped seal a dominant 9-wicket victory.
Sri Lanka too suffered a rocky start to the qualifiers, losing to Namibia by 55 runs. The recently-crowned Asian Champions bounced back with a thumping 79-run win against UAE to give their Net Run Rate a boost.
Kusal Mendis then scored a blistering 79 off just 44 balls in their final match against Netherlands to help Sri Lanka post 162/6. Wanindu Hasaranga then took charge of proceedings with a superb spell of 3/28 to ensure there weren't any hiccups as they sealed a 16-run victory to progress to the Super 12.
Now both sides will be looking to start their Super 12 stage on the right note, especially given the level of competition involved. Any early slip-ups could prove costly as teams battle to finish in the top two of their respective groups and both captains will be keenly aware of that dynamic.
Form Guide (last five matches)
Sri Lanka: W-NR-L-W-W
Ireland: L-NR-L-W-W
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Head to Head:
Matches played: 2
Sri Lanka: 2
Ireland: 0
Pitch Report: The deck at the Bellerive Oval has proved to be a delight to bat on with the batters able to go for their shots and play aggressively. The average 1st innings total at the stadium in T20Is is 176, while the average 2nd innings score is 152. Hence, the captain winning the toss will be eager to put a score on the board first.
Weather Update: The temperature at Hobart on Sunday is expected to be between 9 to 12 degrees celsius. There are light showers expected in the region which means we could be in for a rain-interrupted game.
Possible XIs:
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Binura Fernando
IRE Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy and Joshua Little.
Where to watch: The match begins at 9.30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.