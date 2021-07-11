Home

    • Sri Lanka vs India series rescheduled after COVID-19 cases

    Sri Lanka vs India series rescheduled after COVID-19 cases

    By CNBCTV18.COM | IST (Published)
    Sri Lanka Cricket said on Saturday the three-match one-day international series originally scheduled to start July 13 will now begin July 18. It will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.

    Sri Lanka vs India series rescheduled after COVID-19 cases
    Sri Lanka's cricket series against India has been rescheduled to allow its contingent to complete health requirements after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
    Sri Lanka Cricket said on Saturday the three-match one-day international series originally scheduled to start July 13 will now begin July 18. It will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.
    They are all scheduled to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
    The rescheduling came after Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower and a team analyst tested positive on their return from England after a series.
    Sri Lanka has seen a spike in cases recently and has reported 3,434 coronavirus-related deaths overall
