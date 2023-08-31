Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh to bat first after winning the toss in their Asia Cup opener

CNBC TV18
homesports NewsSri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh to bat first after winning the toss in their Asia Cup opener

By Tarkesh Jha   Aug 31, 2023 2:56 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates: Shakib al Hasan calls it right at the toss as Bangladesh will bat first in their opening fixture of Asia Cup 2023.

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 34/2 after 10 overs

 
Aug 31, 2023 3:52 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 31/2 after 9 overs

8.1: Rajitha to Shanto, wide down the leg side, 1 
8.2: Rajitha to Shanto, pulled away for a single, 1 
8.3: Rajitha to Shakib, surprised with a full toss but still only a dot, 0 
8.4: Rajitha to Shakib, sharp bouncer here, 0 
8.5: Rajitha to Shakib, driven firmly for a boundary, 4
8.6: Rajitha to Shakib, angled in and cramped for room, 0 
 
Aug 31, 2023 3:48 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 25/2 after 8 overs

7.1: Dhananjaya to Naim, plays with the turn for a dot, 0 
7.2: Dhananjaya to Naim, guided down the ground for a single, 1 
7.3: Dhananjaya to Shanto, played on the leg side for a single, 1 
7.4: Dhananjaya to Naim, hoicked but caught by Nissanka on the leg side, OUT! Naim c Nissanka b Dhananjaya (16 off 23)
7.5: Dhananjaya to Shakib, defended with the turn for a dot, 0 
7.6: Dhananjaya to Shakib, defended off the frontfoot, 0
Aug 31, 2023 3:44 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 23/1 after 7 overs

6.1: Rajitha to Naim, angling in and defended off the backfoot, 0 

6.2: Rajitha to Naim, blocked towards covers, 0 

6.3: Rajitha to Naim, guides the ball on the off side for a boundary, 4 

6.4: Rajitha to Naim, steered to the inner circle for a dot, 0 

6.5: Rajitha to Naim, cut towards point for a dot, 0 

6.6: Rajitha to Naim, steals a single, 1

Aug 31, 2023 3:37 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 18/1 after 6 overs

5.1: Theekshana to Shanto, defended off the frontfoot, 0 

5.2: Theekshana to Shanto, played towards cover, 0 

5.3: Theekshana to Shanto, directed towards mid on, 0 

5.4: Theekshana to Shanto, swept away for a boundary, 4 

5.5: Theekshana to Shanta, played down the ground for a single, 1 

5.6: Theekshana to Naim, eased down the ground for a single, 1

Aug 31, 2023 3:33 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 12/1 after 5 overs

 
Aug 31, 2023 3:30 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 11/1 after 4 overs

3.1: Theekshana to Shanto, defended off the frontfoot, 0 

3.2: Theekshana to Shanto, driven to the fielder on off, 0 

3.3: Theekshana to Shanto, plays with the turn for a single, 1

3.4: Theekshana to Naim, steered down the ground for a single, 1 

3.5: Theekshana to Shanto, played to the fielder at extra cover, 1 

3.6: Theekshana to Shanto, pulled towards the leg side for a single, 1

Aug 31, 2023 3:26 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 8/1 after 3 overs

2.1: Rajitha to Naim, hard length and defended off the backfoot, 0 

2.2: Rajitha to Naim, a change of angles decieves the batter, 0 

2.3: Rajitha to Naim, driven straight down the ground, 0 

2.4: Rajitha to Naim, blocked off the frontfoot, 0 

2.5: Rajitha to Naim, driven past mid on, 4 

2.6: Rajitha to Naim, mistimed the drive, 0

Aug 31, 2023 3:23 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 4/1 after 2 overs

1.1: Theekshana to Hasan, defended off the frontfoot, 0 

1.2: Theekshana to Hasan, trapped in front of stumps, OUT! Hasan lbw Theekshana (0 off 2)

1.3: Theekshana to Shanto, full and dealt with a straight bat, 0 

1.4: Theekshana to Shanto, hit on the thigh pad, 0 

1.5: Theekshana to Shanto, defends against the turn, 0 

1.6: Theekshana to Shanto, SL lose a close review for LBW! 

Aug 31, 2023 3:18 PM

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 4/0 after 1 over

0.1: Rajitha to Naim, defended off the frontfoot, 0 

0.2: Rajitha to Naim, angling in and doesn't get past the fielder, 0 

0.3: Rajitha to Naim, played to the fielder at mid-off, 0 

0.4: Rajitha to Naim, driven through covers for a boundary, 4 

0.5: Rajitha to Naim, directed in and defended, 0 

0.6: Rajitha to Naim, rounds off with a dot delivery, 0

Aug 31, 2023 3:09 PM

Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan to open the batting for Bangladesh. Kasun Rajitha with the new ball for Sri Lanka.

Aug 31, 2023 3:06 PM

The Asia Cup hype is quite real!

Aug 31, 2023 3:05 PM

Lack of star power will not prevent both teams from giving their best in this contest particularly when the two teams have gone toe to toe over past few years and developed a mini Asian rivalry of their own. Expect this match also to be a feisty affair.

Aug 31, 2023 3:03 PM

Where to watch
All Asia Cup matches will be shown live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Aug 31, 2023 2:53 PM

Confirmed Playing XIs 

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Aug 31, 2023 2:47 PM
