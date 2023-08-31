Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh to bat first after winning the toss in their Asia Cup opener

SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 34/2 after 10 overs
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 31/2 after 9 overs
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 25/2 after 8 overs
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 23/1 after 7 overs
6.1: Rajitha to Naim, angling in and defended off the backfoot, 0
6.2: Rajitha to Naim, blocked towards covers, 0
6.3: Rajitha to Naim, guides the ball on the off side for a boundary, 4
6.4: Rajitha to Naim, steered to the inner circle for a dot, 0
6.5: Rajitha to Naim, cut towards point for a dot, 0
6.6: Rajitha to Naim, steals a single, 1
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 18/1 after 6 overs
5.1: Theekshana to Shanto, defended off the frontfoot, 0
5.2: Theekshana to Shanto, played towards cover, 0
5.3: Theekshana to Shanto, directed towards mid on, 0
5.4: Theekshana to Shanto, swept away for a boundary, 4
5.5: Theekshana to Shanta, played down the ground for a single, 1
5.6: Theekshana to Naim, eased down the ground for a single, 1
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 12/1 after 5 overs
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 11/1 after 4 overs
3.1: Theekshana to Shanto, defended off the frontfoot, 0
3.2: Theekshana to Shanto, driven to the fielder on off, 0
3.3: Theekshana to Shanto, plays with the turn for a single, 1
3.4: Theekshana to Naim, steered down the ground for a single, 1
3.5: Theekshana to Shanto, played to the fielder at extra cover, 1
3.6: Theekshana to Shanto, pulled towards the leg side for a single, 1
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 8/1 after 3 overs
2.1: Rajitha to Naim, hard length and defended off the backfoot, 0
2.2: Rajitha to Naim, a change of angles decieves the batter, 0
2.3: Rajitha to Naim, driven straight down the ground, 0
2.4: Rajitha to Naim, blocked off the frontfoot, 0
2.5: Rajitha to Naim, driven past mid on, 4
2.6: Rajitha to Naim, mistimed the drive, 0
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 4/1 after 2 overs
1.1: Theekshana to Hasan, defended off the frontfoot, 0
1.2: Theekshana to Hasan, trapped in front of stumps, OUT! Hasan lbw Theekshana (0 off 2)
1.3: Theekshana to Shanto, full and dealt with a straight bat, 0
1.4: Theekshana to Shanto, hit on the thigh pad, 0
1.5: Theekshana to Shanto, defends against the turn, 0
1.6: Theekshana to Shanto, SL lose a close review for LBW!
SL vs BAN Live Score: Bangladesh 4/0 after 1 over
0.1: Rajitha to Naim, defended off the frontfoot, 0
0.2: Rajitha to Naim, angling in and doesn't get past the fielder, 0
0.3: Rajitha to Naim, played to the fielder at mid-off, 0
0.4: Rajitha to Naim, driven through covers for a boundary, 4
0.5: Rajitha to Naim, directed in and defended, 0
0.6: Rajitha to Naim, rounds off with a dot delivery, 0
Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan to open the batting for Bangladesh. Kasun Rajitha with the new ball for Sri Lanka.
The Asia Cup hype is quite real!
Lack of star power will not prevent both teams from giving their best in this contest particularly when the two teams have gone toe to toe over past few years and developed a mini Asian rivalry of their own. Expect this match also to be a feisty affair.
Where to watch
All Asia Cup matches will be shown live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app.
Confirmed Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman