Sri Lanka Cricket seek a report on team's embarrassing 317-run loss against India in 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka's cricket board, Sri Lanka Cricket, is seeking a report on the team's embarrassing 317-run loss against India in the 3rd ODI at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

After losing the first two matches of the recently concluded three-match ODI series against India, Sri Lanka went down by a shocking margin of 317 runs in the final ODI played on Sunday, January 15.

Sri Lanka's show on the field highlighted the gulf in the quality that exists between them and India.

Batting first, India posted a monumental total of 390/5 in 50 overs thanks to hundreds from Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill. While senior statesman Kohli remained not out on 166 in 110 balls, young Gill hit 116 off 97 deliveries. Against India's strong batting line-up, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanka was forced to use as many as seven bowlers, six of whom bowled at an economy of over 6.00, and only three bowlers managed to return with at least a wicket.

If Sri Lanka's bowling was poor, the batting was pathetic.

Chasing 391, the Sri Lankan innings folded on just 73 in 22 overs. The wrecker-in-chief for India was fast bowler Mohammed Siraj who picked 4 wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets each. In sharp contrast to Sri Lanka, the Indian captain Rohit Sharma managed to get the job done using only four bowlers. The fourth Indian bowler who rolled his arm over was non-regular bowler Shreyas Iyer who bowled just one over. Seven Sri Lankan batters who took strike in the team's chase were dismissed in single digits with newcomer Nuwanidu Fernando top-scoring with 19.

"Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has directed the Manager of the National Team to submit a report pertaining to Sri Lanka’s heavy defeat faced against India in the 3rd ODI, which was played on the 15th January 2023 at Thiruvananthapuram," said a statement issued by SLC on Monday.

"The report should consist of views of the Captain, the Head Coach, and the selection panel and also the team manager pertaining to the loss," added the statement.

The statement added that the report would help SLC "understand the background" for the team's poor performance.

"SLC has requested the Team Manager to submit the 'Report', within a 5-day period. The report will enable Sri Lanka Cricket to review and understand the background to the team's dismal performances during the final ODI, which it lost by 317 runs after being bowled out in 22 overs," added the statement.

Sri Lanka's form in white-ball cricket has been on the wane since winning the Asia Cup in the UAE last September. Sri Lanka bowed out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 after qualifying in the main round. After the World Cup, Sri Lanka narrowly managed to finish the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan on level terms with one match ending in no result. Sri Lanka had also lost the T20I series against India. The team is ranked 8th in the ICC rankings for T20Is and ODIs.

(with PTI inputs)