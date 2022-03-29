TATA IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Cricket Score: Follow the live score and updates from match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, March 29.
SIX! Short and wide this time from Umran and Buttler reaches out to impressively send it flying over the ropes at backward point.
FOUR! DROPPED by Samad as once again Umran draws a thick edge but it flies out of the outstretched arms of Samad at slip to escape to the boundary. Moreover, Umrah oversteps resulting in a no-ball and free-hit.
SIX! Terrific start to the over by Buttler as now he steps across and uses the pace with an inventive scoop shot to send it flying over the keeper.
FOUR! Umran starts with a pacy delivery outside off which flies off the outside edge and goes over the man at backward point.
Umran Malik, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.
SRH vs RR Live Updates
Both batters grab singles off the first two balls as Bhuvi continues into his second over. The pacer then sends down a zipping short ball which just whizzes past the outside edge of Jaiswal. Bhuvi follows that up with a pinpoint yorker which Jaiswal only just manages to jam out. However, the SRH pacer has overstepped resulting in a no-ball and free-hit which Jaiswal flicks for FOUR. Bhuvi closes out the over with back-to-back dot balls. 7 runs come off the over.
Rajasthan Royals 13/0 after 3 overs
FOUR! Bhuvi oversteps for the 2nd time this evening and this time Jaiswal punishes him by flicking the low full toss to fine leg.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue his spell for Hyderabad from the other end.
SRH vs RR Live Updates
Jaiswal punches the 2nd delivery from Shepherd for a quick single to get off the mark. There’s some movement off this surface for the seamers but Shepherd goes too full looking to exploit that on the 5th delivery and gets punished. The ball is full onto the pads and Buttler flicks it nonchalantly through midwicket for FOUR. Just 5 runs come off the over.
Rajasthan Royals 6/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Buttler's up and running now as he flicks the full length delivery from Shepherd past the man at midwicket.
Romario Shepherd, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
SRH vs RR Live Updates
What an eventful opening over by Bhuvneshwar. The seamer starts off brilliantly with 3 outswingers before getting the 4th ball to nip back in, sowing doubt in Buttler’s mind. Buttler finally slashes at the 5th ball and ends up edging it right into the hands of Samad at first slip. But the no-ball siren goes off and Buttler is gifted a second life along with a free-hit to celebrate. The opener still fails to get any runs from the over though as just the one extra run comes off it.
Rajasthan Royals 1/0 after the first over.
Some drama early on at the MCA Stadium as Buttler is caught in the slips but Bhuvneshwar oversteps and what should've been a breakthrough for Hyderabad turns into a no-ball and free-hit for Rajasthan.
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal walk out to open the batting for Rajasthan. Williamson has handed the new ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar to deliver the first over for Hyderabad.
SRH vs RR Live Updates: Quite a few debutants for both franchises tonight. All players will be eager to impress with their new teams right from the onset when they take the field tonight.
SRH vs RR Pitch Report: Deep Dasgupta in his assessment of the playing conditions at the MCA stadium says, "First game here in Pune. The average score is 159 but the last IPL game was played way back in 2018. Not very long square boundaries - 65 meters, straight is a bit longer with 75 meters. The first thing that hits you is the greenness of the pitch. Good covering of grass and sounds very firm. There will be good amount of help for the seamers especially with the new ball. There is a fair amount of wind which keeps blowing, so dew might not be a factor. Chasing teams don't have an advantage here and that makes things interesting."
SRH vs RR Live Updates: Here's a look at how both teams will be lining up tonight.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (WK & C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Umran Malik.
Sanju Samson, RR Captain: It is a special day for franchise as seven guys are making their debuts. Our four foreign internationals are Jos Buttler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult and Hetmyer. We have played a lot of games here and know what is going to happen. It
Kane Williamson, SRH Captain: We are going to have a bowl. I think it will play pretty well, the grass is short and potential dew factor, so we will try and make use of that. Most of the team has been here for a week to ten days and that has been really helpful. Really excited to get the tournament started. Every team is faced with the same challenges and it will be great to be get going. They (coaching staff) have been amazing, so much knowledge there to tap into and they are also excited.
SRH vs RR Toss: Williamson wins the Toss and chooses to bowl.
SRH vs RR Live Updates: Well here's how we expect the two teams to lineup today but we don't have to wait long to find out if we're right as the Toss is coming up shortly. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates.
SRH Probable XI: Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
SRH vs RR Live Updates: Kane Williamson shares a light moment with his Kiwi teammates before taking them on in the field.
SRH vs RR IPL 2022, Top Fantasy League Picks: Looking to get your fantasy teams in place ahead of the Toss at 7 PM? Well here's something to help you out.
Top Fantasy Batting Picks: Last season Jos Buttler recorded his highest T20 score when he smashed 124 off just 64 balls and we can fully expect the explosive opener to once again feature among the runs. Another reliable run-scorer in this fixture is SRH skipper Kane Williamson who is also a good player of spin and could be key in the battle against Ashwin and Chahal.
Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: Aiden Markram isn’t shy to go for the big shots and once he settles in the South African can be an unstoppable force. His ability to contribute with off-spin could also fetch him a few wickets with batters eager to take him on. Riyan Parag is another player who could prise a few wickets with his spin and also unleash a flurry of shots when at the crease.
Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal with his vast array of variations will be key to the Royals bowling attack and will make life difficult for the SRH batters. The spinner has 139 scalps from 113 innings in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can also be relied upon to get wickets as evidenced by his record of 142 scalps in the IPL after 132 innings.
SRH vs RR 2022 Team News:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News: Australian seamer Sean Abbott the first three games for SRH as he’s part of the Australian squad that is currently on tour in Pakistan.
Rajasthan Royals Team News: The Royals enter the tournament with all their players available for selection which should provide a major boost for the franchise.
SRH vs RR Live Updates: Before we dive into all the nittry gritties of today's game, here's a look at the full squads of both teams.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Saurabh Dubey.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Garhwal.