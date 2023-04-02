SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

1 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Apr 2, 2023 7:24 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Catch the live score and updates from 4th match of IPL 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Updates

Result:

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs.

Apr 2, 2023 7:24 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 131/8  after 20 overs. ( Abdul Samad 20, umran Malik 19)

Abdul Samad and Umran Malik hammer Navdeep Saini for 23 runs as Sunrisers Hyderabad manage only 131 from 20 overs.

Apr 2, 2023 7:22 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 108/8  after 19 overs. ( Abdul Samad 17, umran Malik 12)

Some excitment for for SRH fans as Umran Malik hammers Trent Boult for a four and a six.

Apr 2, 2023 7:18 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 95/8  after 18 overs. ( Abdul Samad 16, umran Malik 0)

Yuzvendra Chahal ends Bhuvneshwar Kumar's painfuly slow knock.

Apr 2, 2023 7:16 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Umran Malik, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Apr 2, 2023 7:12 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his 4th wicket of the match

Slow good length delivery on off and middle stump. Bhuvneshwar Kumar swings his bat to play a big shot but fails to connect and the ball hits the off stump.

Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 6(10)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 95/8 after 17.5 overs.

Apr 2, 2023 7:11 PM


SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Yuzvendra Chahal [3.0-0-14-3] is back into the attack

Apr 2, 2023 7:09 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 92/7  after 17 overs. ( Abdul Samad 15, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad continue to resist as the two batters manage to take three singles.

Apr 2, 2023 7:08 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Jason Holder [2.0-0-13-1] is back into the attack

Apr 2, 2023 7:05 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 89/7 after 16 overs. ( Abdul Samad 11, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 )

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Abdul Samad are just happy to work the ball around and take only four runs from the over.

Apr 2, 2023 7:01 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/7 after 15 overs. ( Abdul Samad 11, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 )

A good tight over bowled by Asif as he gives away only four runs. All that now remains to be seen is that if Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to survive their quota of 20 overs or now.

Apr 2, 2023 7:00 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: KM Asif [2.0-0-11-0] is back into the attack

Apr 2, 2023 6:55 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 81/7 after 14 overs. ( Abdul Samad 8, Adil Rashid 18 )

Another over where Sunrisers Hyderabad lose a wicket. Mere formalities remain for Rajasthan Royals now to win this match.

Apr 2, 2023 6:54 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: WICKET! Another SRH batter makes his way back to the dug out.

Slow good length delivery just wide of off stump. Adil Rashid comes down the track to play a big shot. The ball spins away from the bat and Sanju Samson collects the ball and removes the bails. Rashid is way down the track.

Adil Rashid st Samson b Chahal 18(13) [4s-1 6s-1]

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 81/7 after 14 overs.

Apr 2, 2023 6:52 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Yuzvendra Chahal [2.0-0-8-2] is back into the attack

Apr 2, 2023 6:48 PM