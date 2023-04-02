SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Rajasthan Royals crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs

SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: WICKET! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his 4th wicket of the match
Slow good length delivery on off and middle stump. Bhuvneshwar Kumar swings his bat to play a big shot but fails to connect and the ball hits the off stump.
Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 6(10)
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 95/8 after 17.5 overs.
SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 85/7 after 15 overs. ( Abdul Samad 11, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 )
A good tight over bowled by Asif as he gives away only four runs. All that now remains to be seen is that if Sunrisers Hyderabad manage to survive their quota of 20 overs or now.
SRH vs RR LIVE, IPL 2023 score: WICKET! Another SRH batter makes his way back to the dug out.
Slow good length delivery just wide of off stump. Adil Rashid comes down the track to play a big shot. The ball spins away from the bat and Sanju Samson collects the ball and removes the bails. Rashid is way down the track.
Adil Rashid st Samson b Chahal 18(13) [4s-1 6s-1]
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 81/7 after 14 overs.