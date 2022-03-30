SRH vs RR IPL 2022 Report: Samson, Chahal star as Rajasthan Royals run riot against hapless Hyderabad

Captain Sanju Samson put in a ‘Player of the Match’ performance with 55 off just 27 balls before Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed 3/22 as Rajasthan Royals (RR) recorded a massive 61-run victory over a hapless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to get their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday, March 29.

Samson was well-supported by Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29 balls), Jos Buttler (35 off 28 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13 balls) as Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 210/6 after being put in to bat first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Hyderabad’s run-chase got off to a horrible start as captain Kane Williamson was dismissed in the 2nd over with Padikkal taking a controversial catch at first slip to give Prasidh Krishna his first wicket for Rajasthan. Williamson got a thick edge which deflected off Samson’s outstretched glove and Padikkal was adjudged to have caught it just before the ball could hit the turf.

Krishna (2/16) then recorded a wicket-maiden when he got rid of Rahul Tripathi on a duck in the 4th over. The situation got worse for Hyderabad as big-money signing Nicholas Pooran was sent back on a duck by Trent Boult in the very next over as SRH could manage just 14/3 inside the powerplay, the joint-lowest total in the IPL.

Chahal then entered the attack and got rid of Abhishek Sharma (9 off 19 balls) with just his second delivery for RR. The crafty spinner doubled his tally in his second over, this time getting Abdul Samad (4 off 6 balls) caught at long-on.

Chahal could’ve made it 3 from 3 overs but Nathan Coulter-Nile put down an opportunity to get rid of Aiden Markram in the 13th over. The spinner didn’t dwell long on that missed chance though as he grabbed his 250th T20 scalp in the 16th over as he castled Romario Shepherd (24 off 18 balls).

With SRH staring at a massive defeat, having been reduced to 78/6, Washington Sundar and Markram began connecting with a few lusty blows to give their total a semblance of respectability.

Sundar scored 40 off just 14 balls before finally being dismissed by Boult (2/23) in the penultimate over while Markram brought up his half-century off 39 balls and remained unbeaten on 57 off 41 deliveries to help SRH limp to 149/7.

Earlier in the game, Williamson won the Toss and decided to bowl. The decision didn’t go according to plan as Rajasthan openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to a flying start. The duo raced to 58/0 from 6 overs, making full use of the powerplay.

SRH finally got the breakthrough immediately after the powerplay as Shepherd picked up a wicket on debut in the IPL with Jaiswal (20 off 16 balls) finding the fielder.

Umran Malik, who went for 21 runs in his first over, then returned to get rid of Buttler (35 off 28 balls) with the first delivery in the 9th over. The speedster got a faint edge to send back the dangerous Englishman who was looking in good touch.

Devdutt Padikkal walked out to bat at no. 4 and the batter, who is used to opening for his previous franchise, slotted into this new role with ease. He raced to 41 off just 29 balls before chopping a pacy delivery from Umran (2/39) back onto the stumps.

Sanju Samson raced to his half-century off just 25 balls and was finally dismissed in the 17th over when he failed to get enough power on a shot against Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/29). The Rajasthan skipper walked off after an entertaining innings which saw him smash 5 sixes and 3 fours.

Shimron Hetmyer meanwhile showed his own big-hitting skills with 3 sixes and 2 fours as he scored 32 off just 13 balls at a strike rate of 246.15. His innings was finally brought to a close by a searing yorker from T Natarajan (2/43) in the final over.

Nararajan got rid of Riyan Paran (12 off 9 balls) on the final ball of the innings as Rajasthan posted a dominant total of 210/6.