SRH vs RR IPL 2022 preview: Pre-tournament favourites Rajasthan face stiff challenge from revamped Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals (RR), who come into this tournament as heavy favourites after assembling one of the most balanced sides on paper, kickstart their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the two sides are set to square off at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, March 29.

Both sides will be bidding to win their second IPL crown, with RR winning the tournament in the inaugural edition of 2008 and SRH lifting the trophy in 2016.

The Royals come into this tournament after plugging in all the major gaps in their line-up with stellar efficiency in the mega auction. RR will be expected to open with the explosive Jos Buttler and stylish Devdutt Padikkal, with rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal (20) providing back-up for the openers as well as an exciting option at no. 3.

The middle-order is stacked with heavy-hitters, starting with captain Sanju Samson, who will be looking to add some consistency to his game along with Shimron Hetmyer who has only shown flashes of his brilliance in the tournament so far. There’s also the young Riyan Parag, James Neesham and Nathan Coulter-Nile who can all contribute with both bat and ball.

The bowling department is stacked with quality as well with Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal forming a formidable spin partnership and the pace department led by the ever-dependable Trent Boult and promising youngster Prasidh Krishna.

With an excellent blend of experience and youth along with the bags of talent in all departments on the field, the Royals have checked every box and will fancy their chances of going all the way this season.

SRH too have made widespread changes to their roster after a disappointing eighth-placed finish last season. They’ve lost stalwarts Rashid Khan and David Warner but have brought in some exciting young talent as well.

A possible opening partnership of Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma followed by Kane Williamson at no. 3 looks solid at the top. Then a middle order boasting the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad promises fireworks with all three batters not shy to go for the big shots.

Pooran particularly will be one to watch out for as the West Indies wicket-keeper batter has been in stellar form off late, recording scores of 61, 62 and 61 in the recently concluded three-match T20I series against India.

The bowling attack will be led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan who is determined to make the most of his comeback after injury setbacks. SRH also picked up exciting young talent Umran Malik who bowled a 151.03 km/hr delivery in IPL 2021, the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in the edition.

SRH vs RR Team News:

SRH Team News: Australian seamer Sean Abbott the first three games for SRH as he’s part of the Australian squad that is currently on tour in Pakistan.

RR Team News: The Royals enter the tournament with all their players available for selection which should provide a major boost for the franchise.

Where to Watch: The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SRH vs RR Pitch Report: The track at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is known to favour the batters with little movement on offer for the pacers. The extra bounce helps the ball come onto the bat nicely and the dew coming in later in the innings will make it tough for the bowlers so we should be in for a high-scoring encounter.

SRH vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Fantasy Batting Picks: Last season Jos Buttler recorded his highest T20 score when he smashed 124 off just 64 balls and we can fully expect the explosive opener to once again feature among the runs. Another reliable run-scorer in this fixture is SRH skipper Kane Williamson who is also a good player of spin and could be key in the battle against Ashwin and Chahal.

Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: Aiden Markram isn’t shy to go for the big shots and once he settles in the South African can be an unstoppable force. His ability to contribute with off-spin could also fetch him a few wickets with batters eager to take him on. Riyan Parag is another player who could prise a few wickets with his spin and also unleash a flurry of shots when at the crease.

Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal with his vast array of variations will be key to the Royals bowling attack and will make life difficult for the SRH batters. The spinner has 139 scalps from 113 innings in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can also be relied upon to get wickets as evidenced by his record of 142 scalps in the IPL after 132 innings.

SRH vs RR Probable Playing XIs:

SRH Probable XI: Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.