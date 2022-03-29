SRH vs RR IPL 2022, Top Fantasy League Picks: Looking to get your fantasy teams in place ahead of the Toss at 7 PM? Well here's something to help you out.

Top Fantasy Batting Picks: Last season Jos Buttler recorded his highest T20 score when he smashed 124 off just 64 balls and we can fully expect the explosive opener to once again feature among the runs. Another reliable run-scorer in this fixture is SRH skipper Kane Williamson who is also a good player of spin and could be key in the battle against Ashwin and Chahal.

Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: Aiden Markram isn’t shy to go for the big shots and once he settles in the South African can be an unstoppable force. His ability to contribute with off-spin could also fetch him a few wickets with batters eager to take him on. Riyan Parag is another player who could prise a few wickets with his spin and also unleash a flurry of shots when at the crease.

Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal with his vast array of variations will be key to the Royals bowling attack and will make life difficult for the SRH batters. The spinner has 139 scalps from 113 innings in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can also be relied upon to get wickets as evidenced by his record of 142 scalps in the IPL after 132 innings.