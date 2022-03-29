TATA IPL 2022 SRH vs RR Cricket Score: Follow the live score and updates from match 5 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Tuesday, March 29.
SRH vs RR Live Updates: Well here's how we expect the two teams to lineup today but we don't have to wait long to find out if we're right as the Toss is coming up shortly. Stay tuned as we bring you all the updates.
SRH Probable XI: Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.
SRH vs RR Live Updates: Kane Williamson shares a light moment with his Kiwi teammates before taking them on in the field.
SRH vs RR IPL 2022, Top Fantasy League Picks: Looking to get your fantasy teams in place ahead of the Toss at 7 PM? Well here's something to help you out.
Top Fantasy Batting Picks: Last season Jos Buttler recorded his highest T20 score when he smashed 124 off just 64 balls and we can fully expect the explosive opener to once again feature among the runs. Another reliable run-scorer in this fixture is SRH skipper Kane Williamson who is also a good player of spin and could be key in the battle against Ashwin and Chahal.
Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: Aiden Markram isn’t shy to go for the big shots and once he settles in the South African can be an unstoppable force. His ability to contribute with off-spin could also fetch him a few wickets with batters eager to take him on. Riyan Parag is another player who could prise a few wickets with his spin and also unleash a flurry of shots when at the crease.
Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal with his vast array of variations will be key to the Royals bowling attack and will make life difficult for the SRH batters. The spinner has 139 scalps from 113 innings in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar can also be relied upon to get wickets as evidenced by his record of 142 scalps in the IPL after 132 innings.
SRH vs RR 2022 Team News:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News: Australian seamer Sean Abbott the first three games for SRH as he’s part of the Australian squad that is currently on tour in Pakistan.
Rajasthan Royals Team News: The Royals enter the tournament with all their players available for selection which should provide a major boost for the franchise.
SRH vs RR Live Updates: Before we dive into all the nittry gritties of today's game, here's a look at the full squads of both teams.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Saurabh Dubey.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Garhwal.