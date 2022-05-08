Follow the live score and updates from match 54 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, May 8.
Jagadeesha Suchith [2.0-0-12-1] is back into the attack
SRH vs RCB 2022 Live Updates: Tyagi with an expensive start!
Tyagi starts with a short delivery and Faf deposits it into the stands for SIX. Faf pulls again on the 2nd ball but mistimes the shot for a single. Patildar meanwhile gets lucky as a thick edge carries the 3rd ball past the keeper for FOUR. He can’t find the gap on the 4th ball but rotates strike with a single on the 5th ball. Tyagi sends the next ball wide outside off and has to reload. Faf then nails the pull again on the last delivery to send the ball racing to fine leg for FOUR. 17 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 47/1 after 6 overs.
FOUR! Short and into the body from Tyagi which Faf just pulls to fine leg for four more
FOUR! Short again from Tyagi and Patildar slashes hard and gets lucky as a thick top-edge flies over the keeper
SIX! Tyagi starts off with a short delivery and Faf pulls it high over square leg for a maximum
Kartik Tyagi, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
SRH vs RCB 2022 Live Updates: Farooqi with a decent first over!
The Afghanistani debutant Farooqi comes into the attack and Patildar blocks the 1st ball. The 2nd ball is a loose delivery down leg and Patildar helps it along for FOUR. Patildar pushes the 3rd ball to mid-off for a single. Faf can’t find the gap on the 4th delivery but flicks the 5th ball to fine leg for a single. Patildar can’t get any runs off the last ball. 6 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 30/1 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Farooqi strays onto the pads and Patildar flicks it powerfully past the man at backward square leg.
Fazalhaq Farooqi, left-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
SRH vs RCB Live: Patildar with a maximum!
Faf dances down the track on the 1st ball and slogs at the ball but only gets a thick edge into the pads. He then pushes the 2nd ball to mid-off for a single. Both batters grab easy singles off the next two balls. Patildar then takes on Bhuvi as he launches the 5th delivery high over cow corner for SIX. He knocks the last ball to mid-on for a quick single. 10 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 24/1 after 4 overs.
SIX! Patildar reads the slower delivery from Bhuvi and he connects with a clean swing to send it flying over cow corner
SRH vs RCB Live: Faf decides to get going!
Suchith starts with a wide down leg that flies past Pooran as the batters steal an extra run. Patildar sweeps the 1st ball past square leg and the fielder does well with a last-minute dive to keep it down to 2 runs. Patildar flicks the 2nd ball through midwicket for a single. Faf defends on the 3rd ball and then skips out to thump the 4th ball powerfully past the bowler for FOUR. He then drives the 5th ball to long-off for a single. ALMOST! Patildar drives the last ball uppishly down the ground and Suchith almost gets to the ball with a dive but it doesn’t stick. 10 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 14/1 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Faf skips out and thumps the tossed up delivery straight past the bowler to find the ropes
SRH vs RCB Live Updates: Bhuvi with a tidy over!
Patildar blocks out the 1st delivery and then steers the 2nd ball to third man for a single. Faf drives the 2nd ball to mid-off where the fielder puts in a good stop to keep them down to just a run. Bhuvi then ends the over excellently with 3 dots in a row to Patildar. Good start for SRH as just 2 runs come off this over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 4/1 after 2 overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
SRH vs RCB Live Updates: Kohli returns with a ‘Golden Duck’!
CAUGHT! The RCB fans are gobsmacked as Kohli just flicks a nothing delivery straight down the throat of Wiliamson at short midwicket. It seems to have been a plan with the perception being that Kohli struggles against spin early in the game but few would’ve expected it to work with such success. Patildar walks out and the next ball is wide down leg. He then gets off the mark with a single. Faf blocks out the last 4 balls. Just 2 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 2/1 after the first over.
Rajat Patidar, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Shocking start to the game! Suchith sends down a floaty delivery down leg and Kohli just chips it to short midwicket for the easiest of catches.
Kohli c Williamson b J Suchith 0 (1)
SRH will open with spin as Jagadeesha Suchith is handed the new ball to bowl the first over.
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis walk out to open the batting for RCB
SRH vs RCB Pitch Report: Matthew Hayden in his assessment of the playing conditions at the Wankhede Stadium says, "It's humid and really scorching heat temperatures today. Expect to see a lot of sixes. I'm looking for wear and tear. Most certainly, there's a lot of dryness in areas where we're looking to have that turn. Don't be surprised if you see the ball holding up in today's match. Even with the quicks, the hard length balls and cutters will be hard to score. It's probably a 175-180 wicket. Whoever wins the toss I assume will bat."
Kane Williamson (SRH Captain): I was due to lose to a toss. I was undecided but we have chased well before. We need to the do well with the ball upfront. Suchith comes for Gopal, Farooqi comes in for Sean Abbott.
Faf du Plessis (RCB Captain): It's nice to win a toss as Kane is winning all of them. We will look to put up a good score on the board. We needed the win after sliding down, it boosted the confidence in the batting. We're going with the same team. The good thing with our bowling is we have had options, Siraj, who's not had the best of games consistently but he is practicing and doing well in the nets and should come good. The green initiative is a nice one.
SRH vs RCB Playing XIs: Here's how the two sides line-up today. Bangalore are unchanged while Hyderabad have brought in Suchith and handed a debut to Farooqi
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Umran Malik.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood.
SRH vs RCB Toss: Royal Challengers Bangalore win the Toss and opt to bat.
Faf du Plessis and Kane Williamson are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned for all the live updates.