IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB LIVE: Heinrich Klaasen hundred takes Sunrisers Hyderabad to 186/5 after 20 overs

SRH vs RCB LIVE:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over for SRH. Taking strike for RCB is Virat Kohli.
SRH vs RCB LIVE:
The players are back on the field. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis to open the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
SRH vs RCB LIVE:
Back live for the start of the second half of the match. The players are getting ready to be back on the field.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad 186/4 after 20 overs. (Harry Brook 27, Glenn Phillips 5)
A superb final over by Mohammed Siraj as he gives away just four runs and manages to pick up a wicket.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: WICKET! SRH finish their innings with a wicket on the last ball.
Back of the length delivery on off stump. Glenn Phillips whacks the ball hard but then ball goes straight into the hands of Wayne Parnell at deep square-leg.
Glenn Phillips c Parnell b Siraj 5(4) [4s-1]
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 186/5 after 20 overs
Bowling change: Mohammed Siraj [3.0-0-14-0] is back into the attack
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad 182/4 after 19 overs. (Harry Brook 26, Glenn Phillips 4)
15 runs from the over. Heinrich Klaasen becomes the second SRH batter this season after Harry Brook to hit a hundred. He reached his hundred in style as he hammered a ball straight down the ground for a six.
Glenn Phillips, right handed bat, comes to the crease
SRH vs RCB LIVE:WICKET! Harshal Patel ends a superb knock by Heinrich Klaasen
Slow yorker on off and middle stump. Heinrich Klaasen swings his bat to play a big shot but fails and the ball crashes onto the stumps.
Klaasen b Harshal Patel 104(51) [4s-8 6s-6]
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 178/4 after 18.5 overs.
Bowling change: Harshal Patel [3.0-0-22-0] is back into the attack
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad 167/3 after 18 overs. (Heinrich Klaasen 96, Harry Brook 25)
A good over bowled by Wayne Parnell at the death as he concedes only seven runs. Just the kind of over that RCB needed to build a bit of a pressure on SRH before the start of the final two overs of the innings.
Wayne Parnell [3.0-0-28-0] is back into the attack
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 160/3 after 17 overs. (Heinrich Klaasen 93, Harry Brook 21)
A huge over for SRH as they add 19 runs to their total. Heinrich Klaasen starts the over in style as he goes straight down the ground on the first two balls for back-to-back sixes and then Harry Brook sweeps the last ball for a four down to fine-leg. Klaasen is into his 90s.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 141/3 after 16 overs. (Heinrich Klaasen 79, Harry Brook 16)
Eight runs from the over. SRH continue to get runs at a healthy run rate. Heinrich Klaasen has played a brilliant knock so far. And now it is on him and Harry Brook to help their side to finish the innings well in the next four overs.