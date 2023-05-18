IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB highlights: Kohli's hundred overshadows Klaasen's ton as Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 8 wickets

Virat Kohli, Player of the Match: Quite special considering the magnitude of the game. Thought SRH got a very good score. Ball was gripping as well. Faf's been on a different level. I've had a quiet couple of games. The way I was hitting in the nets wasn't transitioning into the middle. Never look at past records (not great numbers against SRH). I put myself under so much stress already. I don't care what anyone says on the outside. I've never been a guy who plays so many fancy shots. It's Test cricket (coming up) after the IPL. have to stay true to my technique. I think it's the tattoos (partnership with Faf). It's been a beautiful transition for us coming together for RCB at the top and making an impact. Crowd here was amazing today as well. Told Faf as well. Just felt like it was a home game for us. They were cheering for us, taking my name as well. I feel you can't create this. I haven't forced anyone to support me. It's an amazing position to be in that you can provide happiness to so many people.
Faf du Plessis: Amazing chase isn't it! That's my first reaction. Did feel walking off after first innings that it was a very good wicket. Felt 200 was a par score. Not many balls turned for the spinners. We're doing the right things from a batting perspective. In previous game we were also clinical with the ball. We complement each other really well (partnership with Kohli). We play in very different areas so it's difficult to bowl to. We're good mates on and off the field. We're going back to Chinnaswamy which will be an amazing game. A lot of fans coming in and another must-win for us.
Aiden Markram: We batted pretty well. We could have found a little runs out there in the powerplay. Great contribution from Klaasen. But still was a good score. Great support for not just us but for RCB as well. We couldn't give them a win. We all hate losing. We would be out there looking for a win. Hopefully have smiles at the end of the campaign. Great knock from Faf and Virat. We had a look at some guys moving forward. Probably one less option in the powerplay. Kartik was put under pressure. The plans were in place but the execution didn't fall in place. Mayank was impressive. Special knock from Klaasen. Super happy for the guy. I don't think he would have dreamed of getting a hundred in the IPL. Unfortunately ended in a losing cause.
RCB reach the target on the second delivery of the last over as RCB register an emphatic win.
Kartik Tyagi [1.0-0-18-0] is back into the attack
12 runs from the over. RCB now need only three more runs from the last over.
SRH vs RCB LIVE:WICKET! Faf du Plessis departs after a well-compiled fifty
Back of the length delivery on off stump. Faf du Plessis pulls the ball and the ball goes straight into the hands of the fielder.
du Plessis c Tripathi b T Natarajan 71(47) [4s-7 6s-2]
T Natrajan to bowl his last over.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 172/1 after 18 overs. (Faf du Plessis 67, Glenn Maxwell 0)
Virat Kohli reaches his century in style as he reaches the three-figure mark with a six. But Kohli departs soon after reaching his hundred.
Glenn Maxwell, right handed bat, comes to the crease
SRH vs RCB LIVE: WICKET! Virat Kohli walks back after hammering a stunning hundred.
Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Virat Kohli pulls the ball and the ball goes straight to the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
Kohli c Glenn Phillips b Bhuvneshwar 100(63) [4s-12 6s-4]
Bowling change: Bhuvneshwar Kumar [3.0-0-40-0] is back into the attack
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 164/0 after 17 overs. (Virat Kohli 92, Faf du Plessis 67)
Ten runs from the over. RCB have been dominant in the chase right from its start and would now want to finish without any further damage.
Bowling change: T Natarajan [2.0-0-12-0] is back into the attack