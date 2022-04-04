SRH vs LSG Match Report: Avesh Khan's 4/24 helps Lucknow keep Hyderabad at bay to record back-to-back victories

Avesh Khan put in a Player of the Match performance as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) repelled a late fightback from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to record a 12-run victory at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Monday (April 4). The win propels LSG to fifth place on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while leaving SRH rock bottom after back-to-back defeats.

Lucknow got off to a poor start after being put in to bat, but a blistering half-century from Deepak Hooda (51) coupled with a captain’s knock from KL Rahul (68) helped the IPL newcomers post a decent total of 169/7.

SRH looked set to chase down that score with just 33 needed from 18 balls, but Avesh struck twice in the 18th over while conceding just 7 runs to finish with outstanding figures of 4/24 and put his team in the driver's seat.

SRH’s run-chase got off to a poor start as Avesh picked up the important wicket of Kane Williamson in the 4th over. Williamson (16 off 16 balls) used the ramp shot to score six against Jason Holder in the previous over and went for the shot again but this time sent it looping to fine leg for an easy catch.

Avesh then doubled his powerplay tally as he got rid of Abhishek Sharma (13) in his very next over to limit Hyderabad to just 40/2 after 6 overs.

Rahul Tripathi gave SRH a much-needed boost as he launched an impressive counter-attack with a flurry of boundaries to add some quick runs. Aiden Markram wasn’t as fluid at the other end and was eventually dismissed as the LSG spinners applied the squeeze.

Bishnoi conceded just 5 runs in the 9th over to increase the pressure and the breakthrough came off the 1st ball of the next over as Markram (12 off 14 balls) picked out the man at cover. The pattern continued for LSG as another tight over from Bishnoi yielded the wicket of Tripathi who was looking dangerous.

Bishnoi conceded just 4 runs in the 13th over and Krunal then got rid of Tripathi (44 off 30 balls) who immediately went for the big shot on the 1st ball of the next over only to pick out Bishnoi himself at deep midwicket and leave SRH in a spot of bother at 95/4.

With 75 needed off 41 deliveries to win, Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar smashed 48 off the next 26 balls to keep SRH in the game. However, Rahul made a smart captaincy choice as he introduced Avesh back into the attack to bowl out in the 18th over.

Avesh went for six off the first delivery but responded brilliantly as he got rid of Pooran (34 off 24 balls) and Abdul Samad (0) off consecutive deliveries. Pooran sliced a knee-high full toss straight to long-off and Samad could only edge a yorker back to the keeper. Avesh finished with excellent figures of 4/24 and more importantly left SRH needing 26 off the final 12 balls.

Holder then capped off an impressive debut for Lucknow against his former team as he got rid of Sundar (18 off 14 balls), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1) and Romario Shepherd (8) in the final over to limit SRH to just 157/9 and wrap up the win.

Earlier in the game, Williamson won the Toss and as expected chose to bowl first. LSG made one change with Holder coming in for Dushmantha Chameera while SRH named an unchanged team from their last outing.

Sundar was handed the ball in the powerplay and he delivered in style, striking in each of his first two overs. Williamson took an excellent catch to get rid of Quinton de Kock (1) in the 2nd over and Sundar doubled his tally when he trapped the dangerous Evin Lewis (1) LBW in the 4th over.

Romario Shepherd entered the attack in the next over and grabbed another breakthrough, this time Manish Pandey (11) finding the man at mid-on as LSG could only post 32/3 in the powerplay.

However, Deepak Hooda walked out with his team in trouble and steadied the ship with a superb 87-run partnership alongside his captain KL Rahul. Hooda brought up his half-century off just 31 balls in the 15th over but departed in the very next over.

Shepherd once again got the breakthrough as Hooda (51 off 33 balls) went for the pull but didn’t get enough power on the shot to find the fielder at the boundary. But, after walking in at 27/3 Hooda could consider it a job well done as he walked back with LSG decently placed at 114/4.

Rahul meanwhile brought up his 50th T20 half-century off 40 balls and together with the impressive Ayush Badoni stitched together a fast-scoring 30-run partnership off the next 18 balls.

Birthday boy T Natarajan came in for the penultimate over and ended his spell superbly as he trapped Rahul (68 off 50 balls) on the 1st delivery and then got rid of Krunal Pandya (6) in the same over to finish with figures of 2/26.

The 22-year-old Badoni meanwhile scored 19 off 12 deliveries before being run out on the final ball of the innings to help LSG post a competitive total of 169/7.