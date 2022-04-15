SRH vs KKR Preview: Wounded Knights look to bounce back against resurgent Hyderabad at Brabourne Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had the wind knocked out of them in their last outing and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 15.

KKR have three wins out of five games this season which sees them comfortably placed in the playoff spots on the IPL 2022 Points Table , while SRH are slowly finding their feet after a poor start.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Knight Riders suffered their heaviest defeat this season when they were completely outplayed against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last game. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw both registered half-centuries as DC smashed their way to 215/5. Sunil Narine was the sole bright spark for KKR with the ball, finishing with eye-catching figures of 4-0-21-2 on a night when DC scored at the rate of 10.75 per over.

Shreyas Iyer (54) played a captain’s knock as he registered his highest score this season but it was all in vain. Instead, it was Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) who starred as he returned to haunt his former team, grabbing three wickets in a single over, as Kolkata managed just 171 in reply before being bowled out.

KKR’s main concern will be the form of their openers as Ajinkya Rahane has failed to deliver since making an impressive debut for the franchise. Venkatesh Iyer too has struggled for consistency and has just one score above 20 so far.

SRH meanwhile have turned things around after a poor start which saw them lose their first two games this season. They’ve since beaten defending champions Chennai and then handed Gujarat Titans (GT) their first defeat in the IPL with a dominant 8-wicket win.

Hyderabad restricted GT to just 162/7 with their pace trio of T Natarajan (2/34), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/37) and Marco Jansen (1/27) performing superbly. The SRH opening duo of captain Kane Williamson (57) and Abhishek Sharma (42) then provided a perfect platform before Nicholas Pooran (34* off 18 balls) wrapped up a convincing victory.

SRH have looked a much better side in the last two games but the lack of a specialist spinner is a weakness that will be made more stark with Washington Sunder set to miss this game through injury.

SRH vs KKR Team News:

SRH Team News: Rahul Tripathi had to retire hurt in the last game but Williamson has said that it was only cramps and he should retain his spot for this game. Washington Sundar meanwhile is likely to miss a couple of games after after suffering split webbing in his bowling hand against GT.

KKR Team News: Sam Billings has been down with illness but is reported to be available for selection. However, his spot could be up for grabs with Aaron Finch now back in the squad after returning from international duty.

SRH vs KKR Pitch Report: Kolkata played their last game at this venue where they were batted out of the contest by Delhi. The lowest score when batting first at this venue has been 177/5 which shows it’s a track that favours the batters. The winning captain will want to bowl first with the chasing team winning three of the five games here this season.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, April 15 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

SRH vs KKR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Kane Williamson comes into this game on the back of an impressive fifty against Gujarat and has looked in good form off late. Shreyas Iyer is another batter to have hit form recently, registering his highest score this season in the last game, and will be eager to put in another big innings.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Sunil Narine has been in scintillating form with the ball as batters have struggled to put him away. The KKR man has yet to deliver with the bat but he has the ability to come in and add quick runs. Aiden Markram might have more responsibility with the ball after Sundar’s injury and the South African is also capable of game-chaning innings with the bat.

Top Bowling Picks: T Natarajan is SRH's leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far, with eight wickets from four games and looks a sure bet to add to that tally in this game. Umesh Yadav meanwhile has 10 wickets from five games and has already delivered two Player of the Match performances this season.

SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH vs KKR Full Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar