Marco Jansen, comes into the attack
SRH vs KKR Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders 8/0 after 1 over. (Jason Roy 8, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0)
A good first over for Kolkata as Jason Roy hits Bhuvneshwar Kumar for back-to-back fours to get the innings underway in style.Interesting though that Bhuvneshwar got the ball to swing away from Roy on the first two deliveries of the over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over of the match. Taking strike for KKR is Jason Roy.
Right then time for live action. The players and the umpires make their way to the field. Aiden Markram gives his team final instructions as KKR openers Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz walk to the middle.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Aiden Markram, SRH captain - We would have batted first as well, we have tended to do well with a score on the board. We need to start playing good consistent cricket and tonight's an opportunity, looking forward to a positive outcome. Batting needs to improve, bowling has been outstanding, but we've underperformed with the bat. Couple of changes in our 16 with Kartik Tyagi back in the group. He was injured for a while and is raring to have a go
Nitish Rana, KKR captain - We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully we'll post a good score and then restrict them. We're not thinking too much ahead, just have to take game-by-game. We have had injuries in many games, but they're back now. We're playing an extra batter due to the impact rule, need to get those 10-15 extra runs. Two changes - Jason Roy is back in place of David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora replaces Jagadeeshan
Toss
KKR captain Nitish Rana wins the toss and opts to bat first.
SRH top-order under pressure ahead of KKR game
Hyderabad, May 3: Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect more consistency from their top-order when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and another loss will put a serious dent in their play-off qualification chances.
Getting Abhishek Sharma back to open worked in the previous game for Sunrisers and now they will be hoping their other opener, Mayank Agarwal, to find some fluency.
The batting as a whole has not clicked for Sunrisers and therefore it is not a surprise they find themselves in a desperate situation in the second half of the tournament.
While Agarwal is striking at an underwhelming 110 at the top, number three Rahul Tripathi is not faring any better either. Skipper Aiden Markram too needs to lead from the front and Harry Brook, despite scoring a hundred, has failed in majority of the games.
He is back in the middle order and the management will be hoping that he finds some rhythm.
All-rounder Washington Sundar being ruled out of the IPL due to injury is a big blow to Sunrisers.
Pacer Umran Malik has the worst economy rate among the bowlers and has only taken five wickets in seven games, contributing to the team's woes.
KKR too would be expecting more fluency from their batters as they look to get their campaign back on track after six defeats in nine games.
They have been found wanting in all three departments of the game, something that was mentioned by skipper Nitish Rana after the loss to Gujarat Giants.
"In crucial games and against top oppositions, you need to do all the basics well in all the three departments of the game," he had said.
Rana has not shown the consistency that is expected of him while N Jagadeesan has struggled at the top. Both Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have shown good form at the top but the management can only play one of them.
The pace bowlers leaking runs has also been hurting KKR. All-rounder Andre Russell and Shardul Thakur have conceded more than 10 runs per over. Harshit Rana did well in his first game and is likely to start again.
The spin trio of Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine and Suyash Sharma has been effective but need support from the fast bowlers.
Squads: Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh and Jason Roy.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh.
When these two teams met each other earlier in the season, SRH defeated KKR by a handsome margin of 23 runs. That match saw SRH's Harry Brook smash the first century of this season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders come into tonight's match stuck at ninth and eighth place on the IPL 2023 points table respectively. SRH have won three matches and lost five games from their eight fixtures so far. Last time out SRH defeated Delhi Capitals by 9 runs. Meanwhile, KKR have played 9 matches and have won three and lost six games. In their previous match they went down against defending champions Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets.
Needless to say that tonight's fixture is crucial to keep the playoff hopes alive for both these sides. The team losing this match will have their playoff hopes killed.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 47 of IPL 2023 to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday evening. The home team last played on Saturday away from home against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and a stupendous performance batting first helped them secure a win by nine runs in that game.
SRH have had to shuffle around their batting order this year to accommodate their two high-profile acquisitions, i.e. Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order. For that, they pushed all-rounder Abhishek Sharma down the order and that influenced the southpaw’s performances big time.
However, Sharma struck 67 off 36 deliveries with 12 boundaries and a solitary six to give SRH a cracking start against DC. Lower down the order, Heinrich Klassen notched a half-century as well and SRH recovered from a sluggish bowling performance in the first half to bounce back and close out the second innings well. It was perhaps their most impactful all-round performance so far this season and it will be helpful if SRH don’t bring about too many changes and head into this home game with the same combination.
KKR, on the other hand, are on a disappointing spree of results with four losses in their last five games. Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated them in their own backyard by chasing down a relatively easy target of 180 with over two overs to spare in the previous game. Jason Roy missed out of the last game due to a niggle but Rahmanullah Gurbaz more than made up for the Englishman’s absence by hitting 81 off 39 deliveries.
The experiment with Narayanan Jagadeesan at the top doesn’t seem to be working for the Knight Riders anymore and their constant shuffling around with Shardul Thakur’s batting position seems to be disrupting the rhythm and momentum of others in the playing XI as well. It is important that they zero down upon a balanced playing combination now and reiterate their trust on them for the final leg of the league season.
Predicted Playing XI
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Impact Player: T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma
Impact Player: Kulwant Khejroliya
Key Player to Watch
Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
With Mayank Agarwal struggling, the onus again rests on Abhishek Sharma to provide SRH a solid start with the bat. Despite their indifferent performances this season, SRH have a pretty talented middle-order at their disposal and they can really take off if the get a solid base to begin with in the first place. Sharma has it in him to maximise the powerplay overs and the track in the SRH home turf will surely allow him to do that.
Suyash Sharma (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Suyash Sharma has starred for KKR this year with nine dismissals in seven appearances and he will be even more important if SRH play the trio of Markram, Klassen and Brook in the middle-order. Brook particularly has his issues with respect to getting off against spinners straightaway and Suyash can spin a web around the trio if he gets his lengths right from the offset.
Points Table Current Status
Sunrisers Hyderabad – Points 6 – W-L-L-L-W
Kolkata Knight Riders – Points 6 – L-W-L-L-L
Predicted Winning Team
SRH finally seem to have gotten their act right in the previous match and they will be firm favourites to takeaway two points from this encounter provided they play with the same flair, charisma and intent. KKR just appear to be muddled with too many different combinations and a lack of clarity over the playing XI to really bear SRH in Hyderabad.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score in two T20Is in this track is 196, which suggests that a fairly high-scoring encounter is on the cards on Thursday evening.
Where to Watch
The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network. the game will be streamed digitally on the JioCinema application at the same time.