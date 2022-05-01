Follow the live score and updates from match 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Sunday, May 1.
MS Dhoni (CSK Captain): You'll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in.
Kane Williamson (SRH Captain): We are going to bowl first. For us we have done it something (bowling first) that we have done well, we'll try to make use of the conditions with the ball. It was a close game, today is another opportunity as a team. We are playing with the same team.
SRH vs CSK Playing XIs:
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (WK & C), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
Williamson back to winning Tosses! Remember the SRH skipper has lost just one Toss this season!
SRH vs CSK Toss: Kane Williamson wins the Toss, opts to bowl.
MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
South African speedster Marco Jansen turns 22 today! Can he mark his special day with a memorable performance?
SRH vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks: If you're looking for the top performers from both sides your fantasy 11s then here's something to help you out
Top Batting Picks: Aiden Markram has been consistently performing for SRH in the last few games and can be expected to once again put in a good performance. Ambati Raydu looked in sparkling form in the last game but failed to finish things off. This time the CSK veteran will be keen to put in another good performance.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Sundar started the tournament brightly but was pegged back after picking up a finger injury in the game against Gujarat. The SRH all-rounder will want to bounce back quickly after returning to the fold in the last game. Ravindra Jadeja is another player to watch out for as the now former CSK captain will want to justify giving up the captaincy with a big performance.
Top Bowling Picks: Umran Malik was almost unplayable in the last game and CSK batters will be wary of the speedster who regularly clocks 150 kph and mixes it up with some searing yorkers. Dwayne Bravo meanwhile has consistently picked up wickets for CSK and is their leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets from 8 games.
SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss coming up at 7 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.
SRH vs CSK Team News:
SRH Team News: Washington Sundar finally returned back to the playing XI after missing a run of games due to a finger injury and we can expect SRH to name an unchanged line-up for this game.
CSK Team News: Mitchell Santner was brought in to replace Moeen Ali but the Kiwi all-rounder hasn’t really made much of an impact. CSK might be tempted to bring Moeen back for this game, especially after a good performance against SRH earlier this term.
SRH vs CSK Live Match: How the teams fared in their previous outings?
SRH come into this game after a five-wicket defeat to Gujarat Titans but it was their pace-sensation Umran Malik who grabbed the headlines. The pacer from Jammu wreaked havoc in that game with stunning figures of 5/25 as he put in a Player of the Match performance despite finishing on the losing side.
CSK meanwhile come into this game after facing their sixth defeat this season falling short by 11 runs against Punjab Kings. Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 88 to power Punjab to a dominant total of 187/4. CSK looked in control with Ambati Raydu scoring 78 runs off just 39 balls before running out of steam. Dhoni threatened to pull off another final over heist but it wasn’t to be as Punjab walked off with the two points.
SRH vs CSK Live: What happened in their last IPL 2022 clash?
The last time these two sides met this season, it was a comfortable eight-wicket victory for SRH. Moeen Ali (48 off 35 balls) was the only batter to score big for CSK as they posted an average total of just 154/7. Abhishek Sharma (75 off 50 balls) then scored his maiden IPL fifty as Sunrisers chased down the total comfortably with 14 balls to spare.