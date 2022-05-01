SRH vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks: If you're looking for the top performers from both sides your fantasy 11s then here's something to help you out

Top Batting Picks: Aiden Markram has been consistently performing for SRH in the last few games and can be expected to once again put in a good performance. Ambati Raydu looked in sparkling form in the last game but failed to finish things off. This time the CSK veteran will be keen to put in another good performance.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Sundar started the tournament brightly but was pegged back after picking up a finger injury in the game against Gujarat. The SRH all-rounder will want to bounce back quickly after returning to the fold in the last game. Ravindra Jadeja is another player to watch out for as the now former CSK captain will want to justify giving up the captaincy with a big performance.

Top Bowling Picks: Umran Malik was almost unplayable in the last game and CSK batters will be wary of the speedster who regularly clocks 150 kph and mixes it up with some searing yorkers. Dwayne Bravo meanwhile has consistently picked up wickets for CSK and is their leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets from 8 games.