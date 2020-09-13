  • SENSEX
Pacer S Sreesanth's spot-fixing ban ends; I am free, says the bowler

Updated : September 13, 2020 01:04 PM IST

The 37-year-old has already made it clear that he intends to resume at least his domestic career at the end of the ban and his home state Kerala has promised to consider him if he manages to prove his fitness.
Sreesanth's life ban for alleged spot-fixing in the 2013 edition of the IPL was reduced to seven years by BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain last year.
Sreesanth played 27 Tests and 53 ODIs for India, taking 87 and 75 wickets respectively.
Advertisement