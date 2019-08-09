Business
Sprinter Dutee Chand to endorse Puma sportswear, says report
Updated : August 09, 2019 10:18 AM IST
As per Adil Mistry, partner, MAAT Jacks Entertainment, Sports and Lifestyle LLP, Chand's sports consultancy firm, there are a few more brands in the pipeline, the report added.Â
As part of Puma's brand ambassador, Chand is expected to make appearances at Puma retail outlets, apart from being leveraged on social media, the report said citing sources.
t further added that she will be part of mass media campaigns by the sportswear company, including a women's campaign in October where she will be part of a medley of female sports athletes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more