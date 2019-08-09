#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Sprinter Dutee Chand to endorse Puma sportswear, says report

Updated : August 09, 2019 10:18 AM IST

As per Adil Mistry, partner, MAAT Jacks Entertainment, Sports and Lifestyle LLP, Chand's sports consultancy firm, there are a few more brands in the pipeline, the report added.Â 
As part of Puma's brand ambassador, Chand is expected to make appearances at Puma retail outlets, apart from being leveraged on social media, the report said citing sources.
t further added that she will be part of mass media campaigns by the sportswear company, including a women's campaign in October where she will be part of a medley of female sports athletes.
