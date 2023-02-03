English
sports News

Sprinter Dutee Chand turns 27: A look at her records and achievements

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 3, 2023 7:47:17 AM IST (Updated)

Sprinter Dutee Chand has made the country proud and carved a space for herself in the world of athletics. Dutee, who is celebrating her 27th birthday on February 3rd, has set several records in her career. Let's take a look at her records and achievements.

Sprinter Dutee Chand has made the country proud and carved a space for herself in the world of athletics. She was born on February 3, 1996, in Gopalpur, Odisha. Dutee started her athletic career at a young age and quickly rose to prominence in the Indian and international sports scene.

Dutee, who is celebrating her 27th birthday on February 3rd, has set several records in her career. She won her first international medal at the age of 18, taking home two gold medals at Asian Junior Athletics Championships in 200 meters and 4 × 400 m relay 2014 Asian Junior Athletics Championships.
In 2016, Dutee became the third Indian woman to participate in the Women's 100 metres in the 2016 Olympics, though she failed to qualify for the final event. She became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in a global event, taking home the top prize at the 2019 World University Games in Naples, Italy.
ALSO READ:  Budget 2023 | Sports allocation at historic high ahead of Paris Olympics
Aside from her Olympic and World University Games achievements, Dutee has also won several gold medals at the Asian Athletics Championships and the Asian Games. She holds the current national record in the 100m event with a time of 11.22 seconds, a feat she accomplished at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
In addition to her athletic achievements, Dutee is also known for her activism and advocacy work. She was the first Indian athlete to come out as gay and has been a strong voice for LGBTQ+ rights in India and around the world.
Chand recently failed her urine test, which came back positive for andarine, ostarine and ligandrol. The two compounds andarine and ostarine are part of a group of performance-enhancing drugs known as selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs). If her ‘B’ urine sample also comes back positive for performance-enhancing drugs, then Dutee can face a four-year ban from competing.
ALSO READ: Paris 2024 Paralympic Games event schedule announced; check details
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 7:45 AM IST
