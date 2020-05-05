Politics Sports ministry invites nominations for national sports awards through e-mail Updated : May 05, 2020 03:35 PM IST The last date of filing nominations has been fixed at June 3. The athletes are rewarded through the Arjuna and Khel Ratna, which is the country's highest sporting honour. The Khel Ratna comes with a prize money of Rs 7.5 lakh, while the Arjuna awardees are presented with Rs 5 lakh. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365