  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Politics

Sports ministry invites nominations for national sports awards through e-mail

Updated : May 05, 2020 03:35 PM IST

The last date of filing nominations has been fixed at June 3.
The athletes are rewarded through the Arjuna and Khel Ratna, which is the country's highest sporting honour.
The Khel Ratna comes with a prize money of Rs 7.5 lakh, while the Arjuna awardees are presented with Rs 5 lakh.
Sports ministry invites nominations for national sports awards through e-mail

You May Also Like

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Govt to charge up to Rs 1 lakh to evacuate Indians stuck abroad

Global retail stares at $2.1 trillion loss, to take 4 years to revive

Global retail stares at $2.1 trillion loss, to take 4 years to revive

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Up to Rs 1,000 fine for spitting in public places in Noida

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement