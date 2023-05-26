English
    Sporting action continues at Khelo India University Games with Women's table tennis knockouts
    Today, during the Men's football ground stage games at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) grounds, Sandeep from Punjab University of Patiala made his first hat-trick and won by 7-0 against Kota University.

    The Rugby Sevens games also began early today at the GGSSC and as the games proceeded, Lovely Professional University, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Chandigarh University and KIIT University of Bhubaneshwar made it to the men's semi-finals. In the women's category Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) made it to the first four spots with a 20-0 rout of Patliputra University.

    The Rugby Sevens games also began early today at the GGSSC and as the games proceeded, Lovely Professional University, Bharati Vidyapeeth, Chandigarh University and KIIT University of Bhubaneshwar made it to the men's semi-finals. In the women's category Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) made it to the first four spots with a 20-0 rout of Patliputra University.
    During Women's table tennis knockouts that were held at the Babu Banarsi Das Badminton Academy Indoor Hall in the state capital, Chitkara University will clash against Punjab University and SRM University will take on Chandigarh University.
