European powerhouses Spain and Germany will renew their rivalry at the Al Bayt Stadium in a crucial fixture. As the two former champions are set to be in the spotlight here are 5 telling stats that could hint in which way the game could go.

Four-time champions Germany have their backs against the walls at the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they go up against the 2010 champions Spain, needing a victory to keep their hopes of progressing out of the group stage in their own hands when the two sides clash on Sunday, November 27.

The two teams meet at the Al Bayt Stadium with Germany coming off a 2-1 shock defeat to Costa Rica and Spain flying high after a 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica.

Costa Rica’s win over Japan has thrown Germany a lifeline in Group E. Although they’re still the only side without a point, two wins will ensure passage into the Round of 16, however, a defeat will leave their hopes hanging by a thread.

If Germany lose tonight, they’ll need a big win against Costa Rica in their final game while also hoping Spain do them a favour by beating Japan in their final group outing.

Ahead of the clash tonight, here are the main stats that both teams will want to keep in mind before stepping

1) Three back-to-back World Cup defeats for the first time ever:

Germany have never lost three consecutive World Cup games in the tournament’s history. However, after losses to South Korea in 2018 and Japan in this edition they could now become the first-ever German side to lose three consecutive World Cup matches.

Their group-stage exit back in 2018 was also the first time since the 1938 World Cup that Germany hadn't made it to the knockouts. Germany have reached the last eight at 26 of their previous 28 major tournaments. Now they face the prospect of missing the quarter-finals for a third tournament in a row following their Group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup and a 2-0 defeat to England at the Euro 2020 Round of 16.

2) Record-breakers Spain:

Spain meanwhile were dominant in their 2022 World Cup opener setting a new team record for most amount of possession in a World Cup match. Spain’s 81.9% possession of the ball was a new record, surpassing the previous mark of 80.3% set by Argentina in 2010. This is since Opta began tracking these numbers from 1966 onwards.

3) Teenagers making headlines:

At just 18 years and 110 days, Gavi become the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé (17 years and 240 days) in 1958. The youngster also became Spain’s youngest-ever World Cup player and scorer in the game against Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Jamal Musiala made history in Germany’s previous game, becoming the youngest player to start a game in a World Cup for Germany since 1958 at 19 years and 270 days. Musiala has been in stunning form at club level with 12 goals and 10 assists from 22 games for Bayern Munich this season. Both players could play big roles in their team’s success in this tie.

4) Recent form favours La Rojas:

Spain have only lost once in their last seven matches against Germany. Their most recent meeting ended in rather embarrassing fashion for Die Mannschaft as they suffered a 6-0 demolition in the UEFA Nations League in 2020.

Spain’s last defeat against Germany came at the 1988 European Championship, with La Roja sharing two draws and grabbing three wins since then. In fact, their most recent World Cup meeting was in 2010 when Spain beat Germany 1-0 in the semifinals en route to their maiden title.

5) Free-scoring Spain vs leaky German defence:

The seven goals that Spain scored against Costa Rica matched their tournament total from the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It was also the most goals Spain have ever scored in a World Cup match.

They now face a German side who have conceded six goals in their last four international outings. The fact that Spain had six different goal-scorers will also make it difficult for Germany to mark any one player out of the game.