Spain beat England to wins its first FIFA Women's World Cup title

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 20, 2023 5:55:41 PM IST (Updated)

: Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in Sunday’s final.
Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The win gave the Spanish women their first major international trophy and avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.
The Lionesses went into the final unbeaten and aiming to bring a World Cup back to England for the first time since 1966.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps made a stunning save to Jenni Hermoso's penalty kick in the 70th after Keira Walsh was penalized for a hand ball on a VAR review.
First Published: Aug 20, 2023 5:54 PM IST
