South superstars Nayanthara, Vignesh and Dhanush attend CSK vs MI match at Chepauk

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also attended the IPL match watching Thala Dhoni enter the stadium to bat in the last over. The couple was all smiles as the crowd enjoyed the match in a star-studded stadium.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cruised to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL game at Chepauk on Saturday. MI managed a below-par 139 for 8 after being put into bat in the first innings.

The Saturday doubleheader saw some big names in the Chepauk stadium. South movie superstar Dhanush attended the match in his new look which he has been donning for an upcoming project named Captain Miller.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma (0) failed to score for the second game in a row, and Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 51 balls was the only saving grace, while Suryakumar Yadav's 26 off 22 balls was the second-best score. For CSK, pacers Deepak Chahar (2/18 in 3 overs), Tushar Deshpande (2/26 in 4 overs), and Matheesha Pathirana (3/15 in 4 overs) were all among wickets.

In reply, CSK scored the runs in 17.4 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 off 16 balls) and Devon Conway (44 off 42 balls) scoring the bulk of the runs.