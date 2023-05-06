South superstars Nayanthara, Vignesh and Dhanush attend CSK vs MI match at Chepauk

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan also attended the IPL match watching Thala Dhoni enter the stadium to bat in the last over. The couple was all smiles as the crowd enjoyed the match in a star-studded stadium.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cruised to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL game at Chepauk on Saturday. MI managed a below-par 139 for 8 after being put into bat in the first innings.

The Saturday doubleheader saw some big names in the Chepauk stadium. South movie superstar Dhanush attended the match in his new look which he has been donning for an upcoming project named Captain Miller.

