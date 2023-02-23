South Africa's Aiden Markram named as SRH's new captain

New Zealand's Kane Williamson had led SRH in the last season, where they finished a disappointing eighth in the 10-team tournament with six wins and eight losses. Williamson was released by SRH ahead of this year's auction, where Gujarat Titans bought his services.
Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday announced South Africa's Aiden Markram as its captain for the IPL 2023 season.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Deadline to increase your pension contribution nears — Five things to know before availing it
Feb 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch: Web3 opportunity for India — now or never
Feb 23, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Read the full transcript of the interview with David Malpass, World Bank's outgoing president
Feb 22, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read
Who is Rajeev Raghuvanshi, the new Drug Controller General of India
Feb 22, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
"THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram," SRH announce on its Twitter handle.
New Zealand's Kane Williamson had led SRH in the last season, where they finished a disappointing eighth in the 10-team tournament with six wins and eight losses.
Also Read
Williamson was released by SRH ahead of this year's auction, where Gujarat Titans bought his services.
SRH will play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on April 2.
Markram was a front-runner for the job after leading SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title in Johannesburg recently.
The 29-year-old batting all-rounder was in tremendous form in the SA20 league, leading his team from the front and in the process won the player-of-the-tournament award for his his 366 runs and 11 wickets.
The IPL 2023 begins on March 31 with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
(With PTI inputs)
.
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 1:50 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!