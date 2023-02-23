homesports NewsSouth Africa's Aiden Markram named as SRH's new captain

South Africa's Aiden Markram named as SRH's new captain

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 23, 2023 2:25:18 PM IST (Updated)

New Zealand's Kane Williamson had led SRH in the last season, where they finished a disappointing eighth in the 10-team tournament with six wins and eight losses. Williamson was released by SRH ahead of this year's auction, where Gujarat Titans bought his services.

Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday announced South Africa's Aiden Markram as its captain for the IPL 2023 season.

"THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. #OrangeArmy, say hello to our new captain Aiden Markram," SRH announce on its Twitter handle.
: Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate to stream IPL for free after paying $2.7 billion
Williamson was released by SRH ahead of this year's auction, where Gujarat Titans bought his services.
SRH will play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on April 2.
Markram was a front-runner for the job after leading SRH's sister franchise, Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title in Johannesburg recently.
The 29-year-old batting all-rounder was in tremendous form in the SA20 league, leading his team from the front and in the process won the player-of-the-tournament award for his his 366 runs and 11 wickets.
The IPL 2023 begins on March 31 with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
(With PTI inputs)
.
First Published: Feb 23, 2023 1:50 PM IST
Tags

CricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLSunrisers Hyderabad

