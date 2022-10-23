South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini South Africa start favourites in this Super 12 match against Zimbabwe in Hobart on October 24.

Match 18 of the T20 World Cup will see South Africa and Zimbabwe lock horns with each other in Hobart on Monday, October 24. Both teams are high on confidence going into this Group 2 Super 12 clash.

South Africa come into this match after a thumping 9-wicket win over New Zealand in the warm-up match. With Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram and David Miller, the Proteas have a well-oiled batting unit. However, skipper Temba Bavuma’s form remains a concern. Their pace department is in the safe hands of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell. Spin twins Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are in good form and pose a great threat to Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe also have their tails up after topping the Qualifiers stage. Their chances depend highly on their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Veteran batter Sean Williams and Ryan Burl form a formidable middle-order. Blessing Muzarabani looks promising in the bowling department.

But this is the main draw of the T20 WC now and South Africa do start as favourites in this clash to edge out minnows Zimbabwe and get their two points from the match. However, T20 is a different ball game and any team can ring up a surprise on a given day.

Form Guide (last five matches)

South Africa: W-L-L-W-W

Zimbabwe: W-L-W-W-L

South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Head to Head)

Matches played: 6

South Africa: 5

Zimbabwe: 0

NR: 1

Pitch

It’s a two-paced pitch at Hobart and favours the spinners.

Weather conditions

According to weather.com, it will be cloudy in Hobart on Monday. The temperatures will hover between 13° C to 11° C.

Possible XIs

South Africa possible XI

Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Zimbabwe possible XI

Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, David Miller

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Blessing Muzarabani

Betting Odds (bet365)

South Africa: 1.10

Zimbabwe: 7.00

Where to watch

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.