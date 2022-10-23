    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    sports News

    South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

    South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

    South Africa vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live
    By Ravi P Sharma   IST (Published)

    South Africa start favourites in this Super 12 match against Zimbabwe in Hobart on October 24.

    Match 18 of the T20 World Cup will see South Africa and Zimbabwe lock horns with each other in Hobart on Monday, October 24. Both teams are high on confidence going into this Group 2 Super 12 clash.

    South Africa come into this match after a thumping 9-wicket win over New Zealand in the warm-up match. With  Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram and David Miller, the Proteas have a well-oiled batting unit. However, skipper Temba Bavuma’s form remains a concern. Their pace department is in the safe hands of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell. Spin twins Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi are in good form and pose a great threat to Zimbabwe.
    Also Read |
    T20 World Cup: Sam Curran creates history, first England bowler to take fifer in T20Is
    Zimbabwe also have their tails up after topping the Qualifiers stage. Their chances depend highly on their star all-rounder Sikandar Raza. Veteran batter Sean Williams and Ryan Burl form a formidable middle-order. Blessing Muzarabani looks promising in the bowling department.
    But this is the main draw of the T20 WC now and South Africa do start as favourites in this clash to edge out minnows Zimbabwe and get their two points from the match. However, T20 is a different ball game and any team can ring up a surprise on a given day.
    Also Read | T20 World Cup Aus vs NZ | 'Superhuman' Phillips take a stunning catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis: Watch video
    Form Guide (last five matches)
    South Africa: W-L-L-W-W
    Zimbabwe: W-L-W-W-L
    South Africa vs Zimbabwe (Head to Head) 
    Matches played: 6
    South Africa: 5
    Zimbabwe: 0
    NR: 1
    Pitch
    It’s a two-paced pitch at Hobart and favours the spinners.
    Weather conditions
    According to weather.com, it will be cloudy in Hobart on Monday. The temperatures will hover between 13° C to 11° C.
    Possible XIs
    South Africa possible XI
    Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
    Zimbabwe possible XI
    Regis Chakabva (WK), Craig Ervine (C), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
    Top Fantasy Pick suggestions
    Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, David Miller
    Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
    All-rounders: Sikandar Raza
    Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Blessing Muzarabani
    Betting Odds (bet365)
    South Africa: 1.10
    Zimbabwe: 7.00
    Where to watch
    The match begins at 1:30 PM IST.  In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.
     
     
     
