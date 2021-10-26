South Africa vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Proteas, Windies look to bounce back after losing starts

Now let's get back to the fixture at hand. Both these teams had disappointing starts but that's too weak an adjective to describe the performance that the defending champions put on in their opener.

The Windies had a nightmarish start to their title-defence against England. In a repeat of the 2016 Final, England exorcized their demons by first bowling out the West Indies for a mere 55 runs and then proceeded to knock-off that total in just 8.2 overs. The 42-year-old Chris Gayle was the highest scorer for the Windies and the only batter to reach double-figures with his 13-run knock. The Windies clearly lacked a cohesive game plan as they seemed to only bank on boundaries in that outing and hopefully they put on a much-improved performance to make it more of a contest today.