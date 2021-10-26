0

South Africa vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: Proteas, Windies look to bounce back after losing starts

By Dustin Yarde | IST (Published)
Follow all the live updates from the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage clash between South Africa and West Indies taking place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on October 26.

  • Now let's get back to the fixture at hand. Both these teams had disappointing starts but that's too weak an adjective to describe the performance that the defending champions put on in their opener. 

    The Windies had a nightmarish start to their title-defence against England. In a repeat of the 2016 Final, England exorcized their demons by first bowling out the West Indies for a mere 55 runs and then proceeded to knock-off that total in just 8.2 overs. The 42-year-old Chris Gayle was the highest scorer for the Windies and the only batter to reach double-figures with his 13-run knock. The Windies clearly lacked a cohesive game plan as they seemed to only bank on boundaries in that outing and hopefully they put on a much-improved performance to make it more of a contest today.  

  • Before we move ahead though let me remind you that this isn't the only fixture we have lined up at the tournament today with another mouth-watering matchup coming you way later in the evening. Pakistan fresh from breaking their World Cup hoodoo against India in their tournament opener, will look to maintain their impressive start when they take on New Zealand. We'll be bringing you all the updates from that pulsating encounter as well which is slated to take off at 7:30 PM IST. 

Hello and welcome to another exciting clash as South Africa lock horns with the West Indies in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage. Both these teams made losing starts to their campaigns last time out but it's the Windies who will be more bothered with their performance after being brushed aside with ridiculous ease by England.
The Men in Maroon come into this tournament as defending champions and the only two-time T20 Champions but have failed to look the part so far. Can they bounce back today against the Proteas? We don't have to wait too long to find out.
