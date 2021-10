An eventful over from Shami as they get a wicket and come within a whisker of getting another. Shamsi shows good reflexes on the 3rd delivery to take the catch off his own bowling and send the dangerous Rajapaksa back on a duck. Fernando gets off the mark with a single off the 5th ball. The last delivery slips wide down leg but sharp work from de Kock who knocks off the bails results in a check for STUMPING. Nissanka gets lucky with his foot only just coming back down in time and he survives. Nissanka then glances the final delivery fine for 3 runs. 6 runs and a wicket from the over.

Sri Lanka 67/3 after 10 overs.