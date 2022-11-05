South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Super 12 match preview: Betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Prakhar Sachdeo

South Africa will close their Super 12 stage with a match against the Netherlands at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. While the Netherlands after losing three of their first four Super 12 matches in Group 1 are out of the reckoning for a semi-final berth, South Africa need to win this fixture to ensure a safe passage into the next round of the World Cup.

While the Netherlands after losing three of their first four Super 12 matches in Group 1 are out of the reckoning for a semi-final berth, South Africa need to win this fixture to ensure a safe passage into the next round of the World Cup. If however, the match between the Netherlands and South Africa gets washed out due to rain, then South Africa will finish behind either Pakistan or Bangladesh in the group. Then South Africa would pray that fellow African nation Zimbabwe beats India later in the day in Melbourne.

Despite the hiccup against Pakistan, South Africa has emerged as the team to beat in this World Cup. The Proteas' biggest strength is the form of its fast bowlers. In each of their last three matches of this campaign, at least one fast bowler has picked a 4-wicket haul. Anrich Nortje has claimed 4 wickets against Bangladesh and Pakistan, while Lungi Ngidi claimed 4 scalps versus India. Wayne Parnell with his left-arm fast bowling has acted as a second fiddle to Nortje and Ngidi. The form of the three pacers has ensured that Kagiso Rabada's struggles to claim regular wickets in this tournament has not become a hindrance. The spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Tabriz Shamsi have delivered whenever they have been asked to step up. South Africa would hope that David Miller is fit for this contest. Miller was left out from the playing XI against Pakistan as a precaution after he picked up an injury. Miller's absence was felt by South Africa as their chase against Pakistan went awry without the big-hitting left-handed batsman in the middle. Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Rilley Rossouw have been in good form with the bat in this World Cup.

After a good show in the first-round qualifiers, the Netherlands lost their way in the Super 12 stage and stumbled to defeats against Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan. But the Dutch halted their losing streak with a win over Zimbabwe. Opener Max O'Dowd was the star of that win as he hit a fifty. The bowlers also came good against Zimbabwe as Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover, Logan van Beek, and Bas de Leede were all among the wickets. With nothing at stake, the Netherlands should come out all guns blazing and hope for the best result possible against South Africa.

Form Guide (last five matches)

South Africa: L-W-W-NR-W

The Netherlands: W-L-L-L-L

South Africa vs The Netherlands Head to Head in T20Is

Matches played: 1

South Africa wins: 1

The Netherlands wins: 0

Pitch

The average first innings total of the four T20 World Cup 2022 matches played at the Adelaide Oval is 163.5. The fast bouncy track of Adelaide Oval makes call come onto the bat which makes playing shot easy for the batsmen. Another batting-friendly wicket is expected for this match.

Weather

According to Accuweather the day in Adelaide will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. The temperature will be around 26°C.

Probable playing XIs

South Africa possible XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

The Netherlands possible XI: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

Top fantasy pick suggestions

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Max ODowd

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

All-rounders: Wayne Parnell, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Fred Klaassen

Betting Odds (bet365)

South Africa: 1.05

The Netherlands: 11.00

Where to watch live

The match starts at 5.30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.