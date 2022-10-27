Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between South Africa and Bangladesh played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on Thursday, October 27.
ALMOST! de Kock almost gets beaten on the 1st delivery as he looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. He then gets off the mark with a single. Rossouw flicks the 3rd delivery through midwicket for a single. de Kock then drives the 4th ball square of the wicket for FOUR. Both batters close out the over with singles. 8 runs come off the over.
South Africa 10/1 after 2 overs.
What a start for Bangladesh! Taskin has been bowling superbly so far in the tournament and he strikes gold again. Bavuma blocks out the 1st delivery and then gets off the mark as he taps the 2nd ball into the gap at backward point for 2 runs. Taskin builds pressure with 3 dots in a row. CAUGHT! Poor from Bavuma as he leaves his bat out to dry on the last ball and pays the price. Taskin gets the ball to nip away slightly and finds the edge which carries to the keeper. Just 2 runs and a wicket come off the over.
South Africa 2/1 after the first over.
Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh Captain): We would have batted first. We don't mind chasing because there is some forecast of rain, We have gone in with one more spinner as it will be different from Hobart. Mehidy comes in for Yasir Ali. We can improve in all departments. It is all about expressing yourself today. We will have to play good cricket over a period of 40 overs to win against a quality side like SA.
Temba Bavuma (South Africa Captain): We will have a bat. We feel it is the best for our side. The wicket looks a little drier and we have an extra spinner in our side. Shamsi is in for Ngidi. We will try to control what's happening in the middle. Quinton hitting the ball well is something important for us. We will try and raise the standard higher.
SA vs BAN Teams: Both teams have one change each with an extra spinner coming in considering the spin-friendly conditions at the SCG.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.
SA vs BAN Possible XIs: Here's how we expect the two side to line-up today. Stay tuned for the Playing XI with the Toss just moments away.
Bangladesh possible XI: Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
South Africa possible XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje/Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi
SOUTH AFRICA
South Africa, on the other hand, would want to put up a clinical performance after dropping a point due to the washout against Zimbabwe. Quinton de Kock can spell doom days for Bangladesh if he bats in a similar fashion as he did in the last match. He smashed 47* off 18 balls.
The Proteas’ batting unit looks in full control with the presence of in-form Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, and David Miller. Their bowling unit looks threatening with Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, and Anrich Nortje in the ranks. Tabraiz Shamsi can make a return to the playing XI at the spinner-friendly SCG pitch as South Africa can drop a pacer.
BANGLADESH
Bangladesh would be confident after registering their first-ever win in the Super 12 stage of the tournament in their previous match against the Netherlands. They would bank on Taskin Ahmed after he picked up his career-best figures of 4/25 in the last match.
The Bangla tigers would hope for a repeat performance from their senior pacer. Hasan Mahmud and Mustafizur Rahman also put up good performances. But it’s Bangladesh’s batting that needs to click if they are to bother South Africa. Najmul Hossain Shanto looks good at the top but needs to come up with a big knock. Afif Hossain will look to continue his good form from the previous match.
Weather Update: The weather across multiple cities in Australia has been a growing concern for this T20 World Cup. After South Africa's washed-out match against Zimbabwe, England's match against Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket ground on Wednesday was also affected by rain. The rain continued to play spoilsport as the match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
So far there are clear skies in Sydney but the threat of rain looms. South Africa will be hoping it steers clear of the stadium and they have the opportunity to seal maximum points.
Here's a look at the standings in Group 2 ahead of today's triple-header. Bangladesh are on top courtesy a better Net Run Rate after recording their maiden victory at the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup and India are hot on their heels courtesy their thrilling last-ball win against Pakistan. Check out the full table here.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between South Africa and Bangladesh from the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.
South Africa missed out on maximum points last time out as their match against Zimbabwe was washed out while Bangladesh are fresh from sealing their maiden T20 World Cup knockout win as they overcame Netherlands in convincing fashion. Temba Bavuma's team will be eager to get their first win on the board especially against an opponent who hasn't beaten them in the shortest format in any of their previous seven encounters.