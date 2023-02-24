South Africa makes history with 6-run victory against England, secures spot in Women's T20 World Cup final

After opting to bat first, South Africa got off to a flying start thanks to impressive half-centuries by their openers Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68), enabling them to set a target of 164 for 4.
South Africa made history by securing their first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup final berth with a thrilling six-run victory over England in the second semifinal on Friday.
In response, England fell short, managing only 158 for 8, as South African pacemaker Ayabonga Khaka claimed four wickets to help the hosts cross the line. Sophie Ecclestone, England's star spinner, took three wickets.
South Africa will now face Australia in the title clash on Sunday.
The brief scores are as follows: South Africa scored 164 for 4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 68, Laura Wolvaardt 53; Sophie Ecclestone 3/22), while England scored 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40, Danni Wyatt 34; Ayabonga Khaka 4/29).
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 10:11 PM IST
