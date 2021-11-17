Sourav Ganguly replaces Anil Kumble as ICC Cricket's Committee chairman

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the Chairman of the ICC men's Cricket Committee, the game's governing body said on Wednesday. Ganguly will replace fellow Indian Anil Kumble, who stepped down after serving a maximum of three, three-year terms.

"I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said in a release. "His experience as one of the world's best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward,” he added.

"I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions," Barclay said.