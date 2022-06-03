Some knockout quotes by boxing legend Muhammad Ali to mark his 6th death anniversary

Legendary boxer Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr, popularly known as Muhammad Ali, breathed his last on June 3, 2016, at the age of 74, after suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Known as The People’s Champion, Muhammad Ali was a three-time world heavyweight boxing champion and one of the most iconic personalities of the 20th century. He also successfully defended the world heavyweight boxing championship title 19 times.

Apart from being the best heavyweight boxer, Muhammad Ali was famous for some of his profound sayings.

On his sixth death anniversary, here’s a look at some of the best quotes by the legend:

“The man who views the world at 50 the same as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.” This quote was published in the Playboy magazine in November 1975.

“Wars on nations are fought to change maps, but wars on poverty are fought to map change,” he said in the same interview.

“Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. Rumble, young man, rumble,” Muhammad Ali said in 1964 before his fight with Sonny Liston.

“A man who is not courageous enough to take risks will never accomplish anything in life,” Time magazine quoted him as saying in 1984 in Houston.

“Don’t count the days. Make the days count,” ESPN quoted him as saying.

"The will must be stronger than the skill," another quote by the legendary boxer.

“I know where I’m going and I know the truth, and I don’t have to be what you want me to be. I’m free to be what I want,” Ali said.

“When I feel pain, that’s when I start counting, because that’s when it really counts.”

“Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even.”

“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.”