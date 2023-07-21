Smriti Mandhana sees sliver lining in the absence of a head coach, here's why

“The BCCI has been hunting for a long-term coach and we will have one soon,” Mandhana said at the pre-match press conference ahead of India’s third ODI against Bangladesh.

After Ramesh Powar's dismissal as the head coach in December 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to finalise a head coach for Indian Women's team. The team played the T20 World Cup in February without the head of the coaching staff.

"The BCCI has been hunting for a long-term coach and we will have one soon," Mandhana said at the pre-match press conference ahead of India’s third ODI against Bangladesh.

However, the vice-captain also appreciates the silver lining in this situation as tips shared by a different set of coaching staff are also an advantage for the team.

"It’s not a very big thing in terms of players. We want to play the best brand of cricket we can. All the coaching staff that has come in has been really helpful. Sometimes it’s an advantage, a new coaching staff comes with new tips and new positives. If I take it very positively then it's a good thing," the opener added.

The batter has been struggling to secure runs in the ongoing tour and didn't have an impressive year in the first edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) either. Against Bangladesh, she managed a total of 52 runs in the three-match T20I series and 37 runs in two ODI innings so far.

"I have been batting well in the nets and in the matches I have been getting starts. It doesn’t happen very often that I am middling the ball and still not getting runs for the team but I have been working on it," Mandhana said.

"The last match for me was pretty positive, the way I was able to get the team off to a decent start but threw my wicket away. It’s more about application.. my batting is going well but application hasn’t been always the way I applied," she further added.

The series is tied 1-1 currently and the decider will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur starting from 9pm IST on Saturday.