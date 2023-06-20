Smart thinker & astute leader - with a bright IPL, Krunal Pandya, the all-rounder remains a strong ODI WC probable

In List A cricket, Krunal averages 35.98 with the bat, striking at 85.83 with two tons and 13 half-centuries. He was an instrumental part of India A setup before the tour program was briefly halted due to the pandemic-related restrictions. His bowling numbers are quite impressive too, recording 100 wickets at an economy of 4.98 in 83 games. He brought up a unique record in his first ODI against England in March 2021 as well, scoring his half-century in merely 26 deliveries, which is to date the joint-fastest 50+ score by any player in their ODI debut.

All-rounders form an essential part of any playing XI, especially with the evolving dynamics of modern-day cricket. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a hotbed for players with varied skill sets to emerge and cement their spots in the national team. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Krunal Pandya is one of the most prolific all-round players to have risen up the ranks in the last few years.

The 32-year-old shot into prominence with a stellar stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI), playing a vital role in winning three IPL championships with them. He shifted to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the mega-auction before IPL 2022 and was named the vice-captain of the KL Rahul-led side. The elder Pandya’s leadership credentials came to the fore when Rahul was sidelined from the season midway into the last IPL due to an injury. Krunal led the team into the challenging business end of the IPL season, securing three wins in five league matches before they bowed out to MI in the Eliminator.

The seasoned all-rounder demonstrated an incredible sense of captaincy as he marshaled his troops to perfection. He rang in timely bowling changes and was in complete command of the proceedings on the field. Over the years, Krunal has displayed a sense of game awareness and street smartness that is vital to succeeding in white-ball cricket.

LSG pacer Yash Thakur opened up on Krunal’s captaincy mantra recently, saying, “KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya are aggressive captains. As a bowling group, they always want us to dominate the opposition batters.” Thakur also touched upon the Baroda player’s confidence in the young bowler as he explained the way in which they plotted MI batsman Suryakumar Yadav’s dismissal in the playoff.

“At the specific moment that Suryakumar Yadav was batting, we always knew that if he got set, he would just smash us into every part of the ground. To keep it simple for him and not make a big effort was the plan. He is a smart guy, and if I had tried something (different), he would have destroyed me for a six. We needed wickets at that particular time, so captain Krunal Pandya advised me to trust in my abilities,” Thakur mentioned.

Impressive List A record

Krunal has a wide range of shots at his disposal but he is smart enough to manoeuver the field and brings out the big hits at the right time depending on the situation of the match. With the ball, he displays a fine balance in either giving the ball enough air to exploit wickets on turning tracks or bowling a stringent line and plugging the flow of runs on flat pitches.

Last year, Krunal played county cricket for Warwickshire in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He averaged 33.5 with the bat in five games and picked nine wickets before a groin injury cut short his stint with the club. However, the player gained invaluable experience in English conditions, thus becoming one of the select few individuals from the current crop of Indian cricketers to have gained domestic experience in England.

With the 50-over World Cup coming up soon, there could be an outside chance of looking at Krunal as a possible option lower down the order. He has shown the relevant skillsets to succeed in the international arena and knows what it takes to win, having been a part of multiple IPL-winning squads over the years. Off the field, the player became a father last year. His socials show that he shares a warm bond with his brother Hardik Pandya and their family. Additionally, he continues to be a popular face for brands, endorsing new-age companies like FanCraze, and HalaPlay technologies amongst others.