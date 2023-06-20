Smart thinker & astute leader - with a bright IPL, Krunal Pandya, the all-rounder remains a strong ODI WC probable

In List A cricket, Krunal averages 35.98 with the bat, striking at 85.83 with two tons and 13 half-centuries. He was an instrumental part of India A setup before the tour program was briefly halted due to the pandemic-related restrictions. His bowling numbers are quite impressive too, recording 100 wickets at an economy of 4.98 in 83 games. He brought up a unique record in his first ODI against England in March 2021 as well, scoring his half-century in merely 26 deliveries, which is to date the joint-fastest 50+ score by any player in their ODI debut.

All-rounders form an essential part of any playing XI, especially with the evolving dynamics of modern-day cricket. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a hotbed for players with varied skill sets to emerge and cement their spots in the national team. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Krunal Pandya is one of the most prolific all-round players to have risen up the ranks in the last few years.

The 32-year-old shot into prominence with a stellar stint with the Mumbai Indians (MI), playing a vital role in winning three IPL championships with them. He shifted to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the mega-auction before IPL 2022 and was named the vice-captain of the KL Rahul-led side. The elder Pandya’s leadership credentials came to the fore when Rahul was sidelined from the season midway into the last IPL due to an injury. Krunal led the team into the challenging business end of the IPL season, securing three wins in five league matches before they bowed out to MI in the Eliminator.

The seasoned all-rounder demonstrated an incredible sense of captaincy as he marshaled his troops to perfection. He rang in timely bowling changes and was in complete command of the proceedings on the field. Over the years, Krunal has displayed a sense of game awareness and street smartness that is vital to succeeding in white-ball cricket.