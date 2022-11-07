By Ravi P Sharma

Danushka Gunathilaka, who had travelled to Australia as part of Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team, was arrested on Sunday at his Sydney hotel and was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended following his arrest in Sydney over sexual assault allegations. The country's cricket board confirmed on November 7 that he will not be considered for any selections. Sri Lanka Cricket said it was suspending Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

Gunathilaka has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Australia and remained in jail on Monday after a court declined bail plea. He was arrested on November 6, at his Sydney hotel and was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The 31-year-old had travelled to Australia as part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad. The batsman's lawyer Ananda Amaranath said the decision to decline his client's bail was disappointing and he was considering appealing to the New South Wales state Supreme Court.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it wished to emphasize that it adopts a zero tolerance policy towards any such alleged conduct by a player and would provide all the required support to Australian authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident. The Lankan cricket board further added that it would carry out an inquiry and penalize Gunathilaka if he was found guilty by an Australian court.

Gunathilaka's bail application was made in a closed court, after the police prosecutor lodged an application to prevent publication of the facts of the case and the indictment against the 31-year-old. He appeared in handcuffs and a grey T-shirt via video link at the court.

Gunathilaka played in Sri Lanka’s first game of the T20 World Cup, a loss against Namibia, before being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear. The left-handed batter has played 101 international matches for the country.

(With inputs from AP)