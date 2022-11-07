Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Rape-accused Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket

    Rape-accused Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket

    Rape-accused Sri Lankan batsman Danushka Gunathilaka suspended from all forms of cricket
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Ravi P Sharma   IST (Updated)

    Danushka Gunathilaka, who had travelled to Australia as part of Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team, was arrested on Sunday at his Sydney hotel and was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

    Sri Lanka batsman Danushka Gunathilaka has been suspended following his arrest in Sydney over sexual assault allegations. The country's cricket board confirmed on November 7 that he will not be considered for any selections. Sri Lanka Cricket said it was suspending Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    Auto Expo 2023 to return after 3-year hiatus but these automakers will skip the event

    IST1 Min(s) Read

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    Elon Musk tweets Twitter offered 3-month severance but Indian staff got a 2-month deal

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    Twitter lays off large part of India team — here's what some Indian staff said

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Gunathilaka has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Australia and remained in jail on Monday after a court declined bail plea. He was arrested on November 6, at his Sydney hotel and was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
    The 31-year-old had travelled to Australia as part of Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad. The batsman's lawyer Ananda Amaranath said the decision to decline his client's bail was disappointing and he was considering appealing to the New South Wales state Supreme Court.
    Also Read |
    Qatar 2022: List of players who are ruled out of the upcoming FIFA World Cup through injury
    Sri Lanka Cricket said it wished to emphasize that it adopts a zero tolerance policy towards any such alleged conduct by a player and would provide all the required support to Australian authorities to carry out an impartial inquiry into the incident. The Lankan cricket board further added that it would carry out an inquiry and penalize Gunathilaka if he was found guilty by an Australian court.
    Gunathilaka's bail application was made in a closed court, after the police prosecutor lodged an application to prevent publication of the facts of the case and the indictment against the 31-year-old. He appeared in handcuffs and a grey T-shirt via video link at the court.
    Also Read | Watch | Suryakumar lights up the MCG skyline with vintage 23-ball fifty against Zimbabwe
    Gunathilaka played in Sri Lanka’s first game of the T20 World Cup, a loss against Namibia, before being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear. The left-handed batter has played 101 international matches for the country.
    (With inputs from AP)
    (Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CricketSri LankaT20 World Cup 2022

    Previous Article

    Supreme Court upholds 10% reservation under EWS quota: What is it? Explained

    Next Article

    Twitter sued over Elon Musk's mass layoff plan

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng