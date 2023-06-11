CNBC TV18
"Silence is the source of great strength" — quote on Virat Kohli's Instagram story after India's loss in ICC World Test Championship Final
Jun 11, 2023

Kohli, who was had a poor outing in the match with the figures of 14 and 49, posted a quote from ancient Chinese Taoist philosopher on his Instagram story soon after the loss.

India lost the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia on Day 5 of the match at The Oval on Sunday.

India had hopes of at least pulling off a draw against the Aussies when the play resumed on the fifth and the final day with Virat Kohli and Ajikya Rahane resuming India's charge.
However, all hopes came down crashing as Australia took a little over a session to claim 7 wickets and beat India by 209 runs to win be ICC WTC final and walk away with the ICC Test mace.
