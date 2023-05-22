Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel abused by RCB fans after Gujarat Titans' star's IPL ton

Gill's century powered Titan's other victory but the result also saw Kohli's ton go to waste as RCB couldn't qualify for the playoffs of the IPL.

Gujarat Titans (GT) opening batter Shubman Gill scored a second consecutive IPL century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and eliminated RCB from the playoffs. It was a do-or-die scenario for Faf and company, and Virat Kohli's classic century had raised all the hopes for RCB fans. Gill's century powered other victory but the result also saw Kohli's ton go to waste as the team couldn't qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Though wins and losses are part of the sport, a section of the RCB fanbase didn't take the result too well and took it on social media by abusing Gill and her sister Shahneel. Shahneel posted an image on Instagram after the match. "What a wholesum day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match. A number of fans wrote hateful comments on the post for both Shahneel and Shubman.

Fans came in support of Gill's family and called out the trollers for their ill-treatment. "Some of the sick Kohli fans abusing Gill & his family(especially his sister) This toxicity and the negative energy creates by these sk called fans is also one reason for the king to not see the light," said a Twitter user.

This is not the first time that a fellow player's family member has been pulled into the scene after a certain match result. Previously, Kohli's daughter Vamika and wife Anushka Sharma were abused on social media ever since the latter supported his teammate Mohammad Shami and denounced online hate against him for his performance against Pakistan during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020.