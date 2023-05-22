English
Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel abused by RCB fans after Gujarat Titans' star's IPL ton

Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel abused by RCB fans after Gujarat Titans' star's IPL ton

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 8:14:32 PM IST (Published)

Gill's century powered Titan's other victory but the result also saw Kohli's ton go to waste as RCB couldn't qualify for the playoffs of the IPL.

Gujarat Titans (GT) opening batter Shubman Gill scored a second consecutive IPL century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and eliminated RCB from the playoffs. It was a do-or-die scenario for Faf and company, and Virat Kohli's classic century had raised all the hopes for RCB fans. Gill's century powered  other victory but the result also saw Kohli's ton go to waste as the team couldn't qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Though wins and losses are part of the sport, a section of the RCB fanbase didn't take the result too well and took it on social media by abusing Gill and her sister Shahneel. Shahneel posted an image on Instagram after the match. "What a wholesum day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match. A number of fans wrote hateful comments on the post for both Shahneel and Shubman.
X