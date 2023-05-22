Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel abused by RCB fans after Gujarat Titans' star's IPL ton

Gill's century powered Titan's other victory but the result also saw Kohli's ton go to waste as RCB couldn't qualify for the playoffs of the IPL.

Gujarat Titans (GT) opening batter Shubman Gill scored a second consecutive IPL century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and eliminated RCB from the playoffs. It was a do-or-die scenario for Faf and company, and Virat Kohli's classic century had raised all the hopes for RCB fans. Gill's century powered other victory but the result also saw Kohli's ton go to waste as the team couldn't qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

Though wins and losses are part of the sport, a section of the RCB fanbase didn't take the result too well and took it on social media by abusing Gill and her sister Shahneel. Shahneel posted an image on Instagram after the match. "What a wholesum day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match. A number of fans wrote hateful comments on the post for both Shahneel and Shubman.

Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this. — ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023 Some of the sick kohli fans abusing Gill & his family(especially his sister) This toxicity and the negative energy creates by these sk called fans is also one reason for the king to not see the light🏃GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket❤Agree or CRY forever sickos pic.twitter.com/8TYLG2LwTI— Karthick Shivaraman (Imagine NO Blue tick Here) (@iskarthi_) May 21, 2023