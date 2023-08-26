Shubman Gill tops Yo-Yo test with an impressive score of 18.7; surpasses Virat Kohli's total

The Asia Cup team is gearing up for their last mega challenge before the World Cup begins in October. The squad members are undergoing fitness routines in Alur Bangalore. Recently PTI reported that, after the Yo-Yo test they learned that Shubman Gill scored the highest with an impressive score of 18.7, which was more than what Virat Kohli achieved.

Kohli is known for his fitness regimen however the young talent's score was something which garnered a lot of attention.

"The YoYo test being an aerobic endurance fitness test, the results could vary from when you last played and how much of workload you have gone through in the past week. Gill as of now has the highest score of 18.7. Most of the players have scored between 16.5 and 18," a BCCI source told PTI.

"If the players have a gap between two tournaments, the National Cricket Academy's sports science team along with sports staff of India team does conduct all the mandatory tests," the source said.

The warning came in just a few minutes later. According to The Indian Express reports, BCCI took immediate action on this situation and issued a statement saying, “Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to a breach of contract clause.