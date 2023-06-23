Shubman Gill should bat at the No.3 in Tests & Yashasvi Jaiswal can open, says Harsha Bhogle

“I have had this feeling, an instinct more than anything else, that Gill’s eventual home in test cricket will be at no 3. It will be interesting if he plays there in the West Indies with Jaiswal at the top,” Bhogle wrote on Twitter.
Senior cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle has suggested a change in the Indian batting order in the upcoming India-West Indies Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Test squad for India’s tour of the West Indies that starts on July 12 in Dominica. Batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the roster whereas 21-year-old Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has gotten his first break in international cricket in the 16-man squad.
Bhogle feels Yashasvi Jaiswal should open with Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. He suggests Shubman Gill can bat at No. 3 rather than opening the innings.
Also read: India Test squad for West Indies tour: Cheteshwar Pujara dropped, Yashasvi Jaiswal & Ruturaj Gaikwad get maiden call-ups
“I have had this feeling, an instinct more than anything else, that Gill’s eventual home in test cricket will be at no 3. It will be interesting if he plays there in the West Indies with Jaiswal at the top,” he wrote on Twitter.
Jaiswal was one of the reserves in the WTC final and had a breakthrough IPL campaign with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this time around.
Also read: Ruturaj Gaikwad & Sanju Samson notable inclusions with preparations underway for ODI World Cup
“It has been a fabulous career, he was at the heart of the two great series wins in Australia in 2018/21, but I am not writing a Pujara obit yet. We almost wrote one for Rahane and he was India’s best batter in the WTC final. And is now the vice-captain. But yes, the Pujara decision means the lens will be on an under-performing batting side," Bhogle further shared his two cents on Pujara, who has been sidelined from India's scheme of things in Test cricket for at least the forseeable future now.
Here's India's squad for the upcoming West Indies tour
Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini
ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
First Published: Jun 23, 2023 8:29 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Income tax after death | How legal heirs can file the ITR and all other details
Jun 23, 2023 IST3 Min Read
People in age group of 36-45 invest the most, women prefer lower-risk investments: Grip
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Here is how the global mining landscape changed over the years: Study
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read
View: There's more to the rise in bond yields than the hawkish MPC minutes
Jun 23, 2023 IST4 Min Read