Shubman Gill should bat at the No.3 in Tests & Yashasvi Jaiswal can open, says Harsha Bhogle

Senior cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle has suggested a change in the Indian batting order in the upcoming India-West Indies Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Test squad for India’s tour of the West Indies that starts on July 12 in Dominica. Batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the roster whereas 21-year-old Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has gotten his first break in international cricket in the 16-man squad.

Bhogle feels Yashasvi Jaiswal should open with Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. He suggests Shubman Gill can bat at No. 3 rather than opening the innings.

“I have had this feeling, an instinct more than anything else, that Gill’s eventual home in test cricket will be at no 3. It will be interesting if he plays there in the West Indies with Jaiswal at the top,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jaiswal was one of the reserves in the WTC final and had a breakthrough IPL campaign with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) this time around.

“It has been a fabulous career, he was at the heart of the two great series wins in Australia in 2018/21, but I am not writing a Pujara obit yet. We almost wrote one for Rahane and he was India’s best batter in the WTC final. And is now the vice-captain. But yes, the Pujara decision means the lens will be on an under-performing batting side," Bhogle further shared his two cents on Pujara, who has been sidelined from India's scheme of things in Test cricket for at least the forseeable future now.

Here's India's squad for the upcoming West Indies tour

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini