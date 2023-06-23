Shubman Gill should bat at the No.3 in Tests & Yashasvi Jaiswal can open, says Harsha Bhogle

CNBC TV18
Jun 23, 2023

“I have had this feeling, an instinct more than anything else, that Gill’s eventual home in test cricket will be at no 3. It will be interesting if he plays there in the West Indies with Jaiswal at the top,” Bhogle wrote on Twitter. 

Senior cricket analyst and commentator Harsha Bhogle has suggested a change in the Indian batting order in the upcoming India-West Indies Test series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Test squad for India’s tour of the West Indies that starts on July 12 in Dominica. Batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the roster whereas 21-year-old Mumbai batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has gotten his first break in international cricket in the 16-man squad.

Bhogle feels Yashasvi Jaiswal should open with Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. He suggests Shubman Gill can bat at No. 3 rather than opening the innings.
“I have had this feeling, an instinct more than anything else, that Gill’s eventual home in test cricket will be at no 3. It will be interesting if he plays there in the West Indies with Jaiswal at the top,” he wrote on Twitter.
