Shubman Gill for IPL 2023 MVP? Looking back at his top 5 knocks this season

Shubman Gill has had a tremendous season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, currently topping the run-scoring charts with 851 runs in 16 matches in the current campaign. He has brought up three centuries in his last four games, with the latest of them against the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their second straight IPL final. On that note, let us take a look back at five of his best knocks in this season of the tournament.

1: 129 vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2

Gill smashed 129 off 60 deliveries in an innings that included seven boundaries and 10 sixes to propel the Titans to 233 and accordingly round off one of the most impactful and memorable knockout performances in the history of the IPL.

2: 101 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gill scored his first-ever IPL ton against the Surnisers Hyderabad on a tricky surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium where other batsmen struggled to even buy runs for the love of money. Class apart!

3: 104* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Gill gave his batting idol Virat Kohli a like-to-like reply in this match as the GT opener scored an unbeaten 104 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to send RCB crashing out of the tournament in the final game of the league stages.

4: 94* vs Lucknow Super Giants

Gill scored an unbeaten 94 in this match as GT put up 227 on the board in the first innings against LSG. After this game, Gill had said that he would soon try to score his first IPL ton. Who knew that he would go on to notch three more in the same campaign?

5: 67 vs Punjab Kings

The 23-year-old played a clutch knock of 63 runs to help GT secure a win against PBKS as they successfully chased down 154 runs in a game that went right down the wire.