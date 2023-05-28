Shubman Gill for IPL 2023 MVP? Looking back at his top 5 knocks this season

Shubman Gill has 850 runs in 16 IPL innings to his name this season. He has already notched three centuries and will hold the key for the Gujarat Titans in the rain-affected IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings.
Shubman Gill has had a tremendous season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, currently topping the run-scoring charts with 851 runs in 16 matches in the current campaign. He has brought up three centuries in his last four games, with the latest of them against the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their second straight IPL final. On that note, let us take a look back at five of his best knocks in this season of the tournament.
1: 129 vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2
2: 101 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
3: 104* vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
4: 94* vs Lucknow Super Giants
5: 67 vs Punjab Kings
