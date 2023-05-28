Shubman Gill for IPL 2023 MVP? Looking back at his top 5 knocks this season

Shubman Gill has 850 runs in 16 IPL innings to his name this season. He has already notched three centuries and will hold the key for the Gujarat Titans in the rain-affected IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings.

Shubman Gill has had a tremendous season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, currently topping the run-scoring charts with 851 runs in 16 matches in the current campaign. He has brought up three centuries in his last four games, with the latest of them against the Mumbai Indians (MI) taking the Gujarat Titans (GT) to their second straight IPL final. On that note, let us take a look back at five of his best knocks in this season of the tournament.

1: 129 vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2

Gill smashed 129 off 60 deliveries in an innings that included seven boundaries and 10 sixes to propel the Titans to 233 and accordingly round off one of the most impactful and memorable knockout performances in the history of the IPL. Gill smashed 129 off 60 deliveries in an innings that included seven boundaries and 10 sixes to propel the Titans to 233 and accordingly round off one of the most impactful and memorable knockout performances in the history of the IPL.

2: 101 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad